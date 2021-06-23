Covid gender gap widens as cases surge in Scotland
By Calum Watson
BBC Scotland News website
- Published
A Covid cases gender gap has opened up as the total number testing positive in the past 24 hours hit nearly 3,000.
On Wednesday five new deaths were reported, and 2,969 cases recorded - the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic.
In recent days about two thirds of cases in the 15 to 44 age range have been male.
Behaviour expert Prof Stephen Reicher has suggested that men meeting up to watch Euro 2020 is behind the rise.
National Clinical Director Prof Jason Leitch said indoor socialising was the main factor and cautioned that people should not relax their guard.
The figure for new cases, which in part reflects more testing, is higher than the previous record from early January, at the height of the second wave.
A total of 42,310 people were tested in the previous 24 hours, a relatively high figure, with 7.3% of tests coming back positive.
Data from Public Health Scotland shows that throughout the pandemic as a whole there have been no dramatic differences between the sexes in infection rates, but this appears to have changed in recent days.
The following chart shows the total number of infections among 15 to 44 year olds since 1 May. The most recent data shown is from two days ago, as the latest available figures are often incomplete.
The current wave of Covid-19, linked to the Delta variant first identified in India, is spreading mainly among under 45s, with older age groups accounting for a relatively small number of new infections.
Among children under the age of 15, the gender balance in cases continues to be fairly even.
However, a widening gender gap is particularly evident in recent days among people aged between 20 and 24. In the latest figures, three times more men were testing positive than women.
Prof Leitch told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime with John Beattie programme he did not not believe football was directly to blame, but he did express concerns about large gatherings of football fans.
He said about a third of people recently infected had been in some type of hospitality venue, while another third had been in some kind of retail premises.
He explained: "As soon as you bring people together the virus moves."
Asked specifically about case rates among young men he said: "It's socialising. It's mainly indoor socialising, not outdoor socialising."
Prof Leitch said there would be patterns in behaviour over time, leading to "lumps and bumps along the way" and warned that dates given for further lockdown easing were dependent on people acting responsibly.
"The 19th of July and the 9th of August are not in pen in the calendar. They are in pencil in the calendar. They can be changed if the numbers don't continue to help us on the way and vaccination doesn't help us," he added.
Football 'obvious explanation'
Prof Reicher, an expert on behavioural psychology at University of St Andrews who advises both the Scottish and UK governments, believes indoor socialising linked to football is likely to be creating gender differences.
He told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "A few weeks ago it was about 50:50, men and women got infected at the same rate. Yesterday the data showed that young men - men under 45 were about three times more likely to get infected.
"We can't be sure why that is, but the obvious explanation is that people were getting together for the football and not taking precautions."
Prof Reicher said it underlined the need for people to take responsibility for their own behaviour as Covid restrictions are relaxed.