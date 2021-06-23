Scotland's papers: Hampden heartache and 'freedom day'Published4 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe aim of removing all of Scotland's major legal Covid restrictions in early August dominates the front pages. The Daily Record describes the 9 August target, announced by Nicola Sturgeon at Holyrood on Tuesday, as "freedom day".Hampden heartache and lockdown 'freedom day'image captionThe Metro reports that mainland areas of the country will move to the lowest level zero restrictions on 19 July, with the hope that all remaining rules will be lifted the following month.image captionThe i front page reports the planned lifting of restrictions but also points out that Scotland recorded 2,167 new cases on Monday - the highest daily total since the peak of the second wave in January.image captionThe end of social distancing is the focus of The Scotsman front page but the paper points out some business leaders are saying the Scottish government's timetable for lifting restrictions is too slow.image captionThe Daily Express highlights Nicola Sturgeon's comments that the changes in August would allow life in Scotland to return to "almost complete normality".image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail also leads with "freedom day" and reports Ms Sturgeon's verdict that the vaccination programme is breaking the link between the number of positive cases and the number of people being hospitalised and dying.image captionThe "road to freedom" is how The Times reports the news, with the paper pointing out that people will still be required to wear face masks in some settings after the main restrictions are lifted.image captionAway from Covid, The Scottish Sun reports on the exit from Euro 2020 of the Scotland men's team after a 3-1 defeat to Croatia at Hampden Park.image captionThe Daily Star reports how Scotland fans were still chanting for the team after the final whistle despite the team failing to progress beyond the group stages of the delayed football tournament.image captionUK Cabinet minister Michael Gove has done an interview with The Daily Telegraph, saying the UK government will not grant a new referendum on Scottish independence before the next general election in 2024.image captionThe Herald reports that the UK government used a taxpayer-funded market research programme about Covid to test voter attitudes on the Union.image captionThe National reports that Tory MSP Murdo Fraser has appealed to people in Manchester to visit Scotland despite Scottish government restrictions on visiting as a result of increased Covid cases.image captionThe hunt for the people responsible for an attack on a pensioner in Perthshire makes the front page of The Courier.image captionThe jailing of a man responsible for a series of armed robberies in Edinburgh makes the front page of the city's Evening News.image captionThe number of people failing to pay their council tax in Glasgow is at its worst level for a decade according to the Glasgow Times.image captionThe actions of three schoolchildren which led to the arrest of a drug dealer makes the front page of The Press and Journal.image captionDundee's Evening Telegraph leads with the jailing of a sex attacker who claimed he heard voices in his head.image captionThe opening of what would be Aberdeen's biggest beer garden makes the front page of the city's Evening Express.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe CourierPress and JournalThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.