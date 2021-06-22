Covid in Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon confirms delay to lockdown easing
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Lockdown easing is to be paused in Scotland with no mainland areas moving to level zero restrictions next week, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.
Scotland recorded 2,167 new cases on Monday - the highest daily total since the peak of the second wave in January.
Ms Sturgeon said the current restrictions will remain in place until 19 July before being eased.
And the aim is to lift the major remaining legal restrictions on 9 August.
However, Ms Sturgeon said the government will not advise an immediate return to full office working on that date - and people will still be required to wear face masks in some settings.
The first minister said more time was needed to roll out the vaccine programme, which she said was breaking the link between the number of positive cases and the number of people being hospitalised and dying.
But there will be some changes introduced on Monday of next week to allow more people to attend weddings and take part in funeral services.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.