In pictures: Scotland fans prepare for key Euros match with Croatia
Scotland fans are getting ready for the national team's crucial Euro 2020 match against Croatia.
A victory at Hampden Park in Glasgow would see Scotland's men qualify for the knockout stages of a major championship for the first time.
Supporters could be seen in the city centre ahead of the showdown, which kicks off at 20:00.
Midfielder Billy Gilmour will miss the match after testing positive for Covid-19, but manager Steve Clarke still has 25 players to select from since no close contacts were identified within the squad.
