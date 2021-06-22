Scotland's papers: Education shake-up and Scotland star Covid blow

Scotland's papers: Education shake-up and Scotland star Covid blowPublished17 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scotsman leads with the news that Scotland's education system will be overhauled and its exams body, the SQA, will be scrapped after a long-awaited report says teachers spend too much time in the classroom.image captionThe Herald says the SQA is to be replaced as part of wide-sweeping reforms in the wake of an international report. It says the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report found a "misalignment" between the aims of the curriculum and the focus on exams in later years of school.image captionThe Daily Telegraph also leads with the exams story, saying it is Scotland's biggest exams reform since the 1980s. It says less weight could be given to traditional assessments.image captionThe i says the shake-up is likely to result major changes to the way pupils are assessed, after the OECD report criticised the focus on exams in the final few years of school.image captionThe Daily Record leads with Scotland's Euro 2020 crunch game against Croatia tonight, saying a win can set Scotland's men up to qualify for the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.image captionThe Scottish Sun says manager Steve Clarke has insisted Scotland can make Euro history despite star player Billy Gilmour testing positive for Covid.image captionThe Daily Star headline plays on the 1970s Paper Lace song, Billy Don't be a Hero, as its says Steve Clarke wants his players to give Billy Gilmour another crack at the Euros by beating Croatia.image captionThe Metro says Gilmour's positive test has "rocked" Euro 2020. The paper says the ruling that Gilmour must quarantine for 10 days, but the rest of the Scotland team do not have to self-isolate, has left many people confused. It quotes one parent asking why a whole school class has to isolate if a pupil tests positive, but the Scottish team can still play.image captionThe Scottish Daily Express reports that Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has raised the prospect of a court battle with Nicola Sturgeon after she "snubbed" compensation demands for those hit by her travel ban.image captionIn its front page story, The National has Nicola Sturgeon accusing the Tories of rigging the rules on indyref2 over plans to give Scots living in the rest of the UK a vote.image captionThe lead story in The Times says UK ministers are set to announce an overhaul of travel restrictions on Thursday, and plans could be revealed to allow fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from the 10-day quarantine for amber list countries. However, government sources have downplayed hopes that many countries will be added to the green list and say it will be only a "handful", the paper adds.image captionThe Courier has a story about a baby being born just hours before Scotland's match with England - in time for his dad to watch the game.image captionThe P&J leads with a mum-of-three raising awareness of the symptoms of colorectal cancer - a "silent killer" normally associated with older people.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News focuses on efforts to find a new location for the city's Gaelic school.image captionThe Glasgow Times has a story about plans being approved for a 120-seat venue which would have a rooftop bar.image captionThe Evening Express leads with a court case about a noise row between neighbours which led to a man being jailed.image captionThe Evening Telegraph also leads with a court case - this one about a man being jailed for supplying drugs to school pupils.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe CourierPress and JournalThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.