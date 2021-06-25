BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 18 - 25 June

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 18 and 25 June.

image copyrightRebecca McLennan
image captionCan you see me? This stag was spotted hiding in the grass in Glencoe.
image copyrightClaire Woodward-Nutt
image captionSet fair: Morning sunshine over Loch Voil, near Balquhidder.
image copyrightEileen Nichol
image captionSly look: Eileen Nichol caught this "inquisitive visitor" in her garden in Clarkston.
image copyrightRachael Taylor
image captionOff the treadmill: Walter the hamster enjoying the sunset in Newtonhill.
image copyrightSimon Ng
image captionMisty blue: A photo taken from Kyleakin, Isle of Skye and submitted by Simon Ng.
image copyrightJohn Dyer
image captionComing up roses: A bloom by the side of Hamilton Road from John Dyer.
image copyrightDavid May
image captionIn flight: David May was at a well attended "fly in" at Easter Airfield.
image copyrightLaura McDonald
image captionPerfect calm: At anchor in Loch Spelve, a "stunning part of the world" says Laura McDonald.
image copyrightYvonne Macfarlane
image captionPeering pup: An inquisitive Mac the Spaniel looking down from the canal wall at Dunardry, Crinan.
image copyrightLiz McIlrath
image captionTrill seekers: Birds painted on the side of a building at Magdalen Green in Dundee.
image copyrightDonna Reekie
image captionArch rival: "Here's a picture of my best friend Emma paddle boarding in the Montrose Basin," says Donna Reekie.
image copyrightNeil McCormick
image captionCoastal vision: A sunrise over the Solway viewed from Criffel.
image copyrightBrian Harris
image captionTake off: A snap from the National Museum of Flight, East Fortune, East Lothian.
image copyrightKate Nicholson
image captionTight fit: "Think I need a bigger bird bath," says Kate Nicholson from Glasgow.
image copyrightKathy Haddow
image captionColourful crossing: This bridge caught Kathy Haddow's eye on her way back to Callander after cycling from Loch Venacher.
image copyrightTerri Gauld
image captionTurtle power: A visit to St Andrews aquarium in Fife produced this image.
image copyrightMark Reynolds
image captionWonderful view: Castle Tioram from the "gorgeous silver walk" around the Ardnamurchan coastline.
image copyrightJohnny Macleod
image captionTop of the poppies: Johnny Macleod "happened across" this field at Largo Law in Fife.
image copyrightChris Hart
image captionRun aground: Shipwrecks on the Caledonian Canal by Chris Hart.
image copyrightSharon Ramponi
image captionHuddled down: "I love this view of Arthur's Seat and Salisbury Crags with its eclectic jumble of buildings nestled below," says Sharon Ramponi.
image copyrightPAul Darroch
image captionThis is the way: On the walk home through the fields in Old Kilpatrick.
image copyrightRandy Twigg
image captionFirst class: A picturesque post box at Airds Bay, Taynuilt.
image copyrightiSobel Wroblewski
image captionSlightly soggy: This blue tit took its bath "to the extreme" near Kilmartin in Argyll.
image copyrightJim Allan
image captionJump for joy: "I caught this roe deer effortlessly leaping through a field on the Crathes Castle estate one evening," says Jim Allan.
image copyrightKen Macdonald
image captionDon't be a dummy: Ken Macdonald only noticed his dog Libby had picked up this dummy on her evening walk when they got home.
image copyrightEric Abercrombie
image captionAll round view: A first drone flight on a recent staycation at Portmahomack.
image copyrightBrian Colston
image captionStone spheres: Brian Colston visited Stirling Castle on a grey day when these "blended in well with the mood".
image copyrightNigel Heath
image captionUnhappy cat: Nigel Heath snapped this pet while on holiday on the Isle of Skye.
image copyrightIan Barnes
image captionOn your bike: A "silvery Queensferry" with a range of travel options available for Ian Barnes.
image copyrightValery Tough
image captionTropical scene: "I was on holiday in Caithness and Sutherland and caught some afternoon sun at Achmelvich beach," says Valery Tough

