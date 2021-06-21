Covid: Manchester-Scotland travel ban comes into force
- Published
A ban on non-essential travel between Scotland and Manchester and Salford has come into force.
First Minister Nicola announced the restriction on Friday, saying it was because of high levels of Covid in the area.
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has reacted angrily to the ban, accusing the Scottish government of "hypocrisy".
Opposition politicians in Scotland have called the measure "inconsistent".
Murdo Fraser, the Scottish Conservatives' spokesman for Covid Recovery, said Mr Burnham was "absolutely correct" to express concern about the ban and the "lack of consultation" over its introduction.
Mr Fraser told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme there was a "lack of consistency" in the Scottish government's approach.
"We know that the city of Dundee, for example, has case rates very similar to Manchester," he said.
"So why is there a travel ban being introduced for Scots going to Manchester, but there are no similar restrictions put in, in relation to Dundee?"
'Active review'
The Scottish government said the ban was announced after "careful consideration".
A spokesman said Scottish rules on travel were "kept under active review" and could "sometimes happen at short notice" after receiving the latest data.
He added Covid rates in Manchester and Salford were "particularly high at the moment and these restrictions are intended to minimise the risk of either exacerbating the situation there or indeed allowing more virus to come back here to Scotland".
Non-essential travel was banned between Scotland and Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen on 24 May, while travel restrictions with Bedford were lifted on Friday.
On Sunday, the UK recorded another 9,284 Covid cases - including 7,778 cases for England and 1,205 for Scotland - and a further six deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
Both nations have seen a rise in the the seven-day infection rate with the Scottish infection rate at 128 per 100,000 people and 86 per 100,000 people in England.
North-west England had the highest proportion of people in England who are likely to test positive for the virus in the week to 12 June, at a rate of about one in 180.
Scotland, which has the highest infection rate in Europe but also one of the highest vaccination rates, has paused the lifting of Covid restrictions this summer because of rising cases.