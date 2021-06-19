Scotland fans clean up London after Euro celebrations
- Published
A number of Scotland fans took part in a clean-up of London's Leicester Square after the area was covered in litter during Euro celebrations.
The national squad drew 0-0 with England at Wembley, keeping their hopes alive for the knockout stage.
Thousands travelled from Scotland to London to support the team despite Covid restrictions, with a large number of them watching the match in pubs.
Many are travelling home on Saturday due to a rail strike on Sunday.
There was large police presence in both the capital and Glasgow as celebrations took place.
The Met Police said 30 people were arrested in London, however no arrests were made at George Square.
London mayor Sadiq Khan had urged fans not to come to the city unless they had a ticket or had organised somewhere to watch the game.
When a "large" crowd gathered in Leicester Square, flares were set off as fans, many wearing kilts and draped in Scotland flags, sang Flower of Scotland and chanted "No Scotland, no party".
The square and fountain were left covered in litter, however some Scotland fans arrived on Saturday morning to begin a clean-up.
“I’ve come to clean, not to do interviews.” One Scotsman just wanted to get on with cleaning up. He didn’t mind me filming him but didn’t want to do an interview.... Fair enough lad! #EUROS2020 #EnglandvsScotland #ScotlandvsEngland #eng #sco pic.twitter.com/KlEtZi92HW— Frankie McCamley (@Frankie_Mack) June 19, 2021
There was no indication of disorder in George Square but unauthorised large gatherings are prohibited in Scotland under Covid rules.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had urged fans to "be respectful to our hosts" in London and not to behave in any way that was going to make the Covid problem worse.
Earlier a dispersal order was issued for central London, giving police extra powers to break up groups of people where they believed their behaviour was causing a nuisance, harassment or distress.
Rowan Atkinson aka Mr Bean also got a polish! #LeicesterSquare #ENGSCO #ENGvSCO #london pic.twitter.com/TYPCgpDADE— Frankie McCamley (@Frankie_Mack) June 19, 2021
Fans were urged to plan ahead if they were making the journey back to Scotland by train.
Rail strike delays
ScotRail warned that services would be limited as a result of industrial action on Sunday - members of the RMT union are staging a strike in a dispute about overtime payments.
Services beyond Glasgow and Edinburgh will be significantly reduced.
TV coverage of the game drew an average audience of 13.1 million, a peak of 20 million and a 79% audience share across ITV and STV. The match set a new streaming record for the channel with 4.8 million streams across ITV Hub and STV Player.
It also becomes the most-watched football match in terms of peak viewing numbers since ITV's coverage of England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018, which earned 27.5 million viewers.
The result comes off the back of Scotland's 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic on Monday and England defeating Croatia 1-0 the previous day.
Scotland will face Croatia at Hampden at 20:00 BST on 22 June, while England will play the Czech Republic at Wembley at the same time.