Scotland fans' delight as Euro 2020 hopes still alive
Scotland fans are celebrating after the national side drew 0-0 with England, keeping alive hopes they could still qualify for the next round of the Euro 2020 tournament.
The Scotland team won praise for their performance during the memorable clash with their oldest rival at Wembley.
There were huge cheers in Glasgow fan zone as the final whistle blew.
And at Wembley the Scotland players lapped up the applause of the Tartan Army, as the England fans left.
Thousands of supporters travelled to London for the match despite being urged not to unless they had a ticket or had organised somewhere to watch the game.
Ahead of the match, groups of supporters wearing kilts, Scotland shirts and flags have been chanting, singing and playing bagpipes gathered at Leicester Square, King's Cross and Hyde Park.
A fan zone in Trafalgar Square - where Scotland fans traditionally congregate when their team faces the Auld Enemy - was reserved for 750 key workers.
Malcolm Gillespie, from Falkirk but living in London, was one of those who managed to secure a space in the Trafalgar Square fan zone.
He said the draw was an "amazing" result for Scotland and praised the setup at the square, which was reserved for key workers.
The 41-year-old, who attended with his son Santiago, eight, said: "I'm happy but I definitely think we could have edged a win. They've played really well.
"It's been fantastic, a really nice atmosphere.
"I spoke to some English fans who were really friendly. We've loved every minute of it."
Mark Cumberworth, 58 and from Essex, said he was disappointed in the result, adding: "It's almost like we've settled for a draw, which isn't worst result in the world.
"Scotland have played well. England have no chance [of winning the Euros] playing like this."
Yes, sir, you all boogied 🏴🏴 https://t.co/kssHD6eJZH— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 18, 2021
The Scotland National Team tweeted that it had been a "monumental" effort from "every one" of the team.
And Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Yes, sir, you all boogied."
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford tweeted: "An excellent performance by #Sco - desire, application, organisation and a decent amount of skilful invention.
"On another night we might have taken three points not one. Win on Tuesday and we can stay in #EURO2020 Well done @ScotlandNT. You have done Scotland proud."
London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who attended the match at Wembley, tweeted: "A fair result given the determination on both sides.
"Scotland held that line and made us work for the point."
The result comes off the back of Scotland's loss against the Czech Republic and England defeating Croatia 1-0 the previous day.
Scotland will face Croatia at Hampden on 22 June.
Wembley and Hampden are among 11 venues across Europe hosting the games in the tournament, which was delayed for a year because of the pandemic.
Scotland have never made it past the group stage before, but the top two - or possibly three - teams will go through to the knockout phase.
Wembley was open at 25% capacity for the match, with supporters having to show either proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test before entry.
The Tartan Army were allocated only about 2,600 tickets for Wembley, due to Covid rules.
In the absence of access to the stadium or official fan zones, many supporters instead booked to watch the match from pubs and bars across London.
Some gathered in Hyde Park and Leicester Square throughout the day, with police moving Scotland fans on from the square during the second half of the match.
It is understood it came after an opposing group tried to approach the visiting fans.