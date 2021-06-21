Traditional exams are a 'barrier' for Scottish school curriculum aims
- Published
A long-awaited review of Scotland's school curriculum has found a "misalignment" between its aims and the narrow focus on exams in later years.
The Curriculum for Excellence (CfE), which was introduced a decade ago, was a new approach which was focused on producing more rounded individuals.
But the OECD report said its "visionary ideals" had not fully succeeded.
The report said the qualifications system was a "barrier" to CfE's implementation in secondary education.
The independent report, which was requested by the Scottish government in 2019, said teaching methods became more "traditional" for pupils in secondary school, especially the senior phase, in order for them to pass exams.
The authors were told traditional teaching practices were seen as "the most efficient way to help students obtain their qualifications".
The Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) was developed in the early 2000s and adopted across Scotland's schools from 2010/11.
In broad terms, it was a shift in focus away from the acquisition of knowledge for its own sake, with a greater emphasis being placed on how to use or apply knowledge.
Its aim was to give pupils a "holistic understanding" that equipped them to be successful learners, confident individuals, responsible citizens, and effective contributors.
The OECD, an international organisation that works to build better policies, said Scotland was among the first education systems to embrace the 21st Century learning movement.
The report said the CfE offered "an inspiring and widely supported philosophy of education", however, adjustments might be needed in secondary school where the exams system was a significant barrier to its implementation.
Senior Phase students reported an emphasis on rote learning and memorisation, which they described as "boring".
The OECD said the "backwash" from this may even be felt in primary schools where concerns about readiness for subject choice and examination success were mentioned by parents of the youngest pupils.
The report said Scotland could identify ways of assessing pupils that could be used in senior phase, such as continuous assessment, which would be better suited to the aims of the CfE.
In the final week of a school term that has been dogged by the row over when an exam is an exam and when it is "teacher judgement backed up by demonstrated attainment", this report suggests Scotland's education system is in fact reluctant to give up its relationship with the old-fashioned, end-of-term, high-stakes tests.
Curriculum for Excellence was meant to set in motion a wave of new-style assessment that focused more on learning through the year.
According to this report, while that has happened to a greater extent for younger pupils, the gears shift as they approach 5th year of secondary school for what is dubbed a "two-term dash" and the focus is still on securing five Highers.
The biggest problem is, and the report points this out, while everyone involved agrees it is less than ideal, there is little appetite for the upheaval such major reform would bring.
Role, remit and purpose
The review from the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) had originally been expected to be released in February, ahead of the Holyrood election in May.
The Scottish government blamed the delay on the Covid-19 pandemic.
It was initially intended to examine the senior phase of Scottish education (S4-S6) following a critical report from a Scottish Parliament committee, which said there had been a "lack of clear leadership" from officials and "some narrowing of subject choice".
But after pressure from opposition parties it was widened to include the whole of the Curriculum for Excellence - effectively the entire school system.
Earlier this month, the new education secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said the role, remit and purpose of the two agencies that run Scottish education would be examined.
The SQA is responsible for delivering the exam diet for older pupils in Scottish schools every year, while Education Scotland is tasked with improving the quality of the country's education system.
The OECD report does not say directly there must be changes to the SQA or Education Scotland but it does suggest the body responsible for curriculum could also set the qualifications.
It said there was a need to simplify policies and institutions for "clarity and coherence".
The report also suggested refreshing the remit of an inspectorate of education regarding CfE's "busy policy landscape".