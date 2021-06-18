More than 98,000 Covid vaccine certificates issued in Scotland
- Published
More than 98,000 Covid vaccine certificates have been issued in Scotland since the service launched.
The Scottish government confirmed 40,112 records were downloaded from the NHS Inform website before a computer glitch hit the system.
Certificates are now issued by post only and by 17 June, 58,229 paper records had been issued.
The certificates could be used in an international vaccine passport programme enabling foreign travel.
The Scottish government is asking people to take a "highly cautious" approach to travel given the risk of new variants.
What is a vaccine certificate?
People in Scotland have been able to access their certificate since 19 May - which shows both the dates of Covid vaccination and the type of drug administered.
The Scottish government said the service was intended to allow people access to the certificate without asking their GP, thereby "easing the burden" on the NHS.
It also said while there were no countries currently requiring vaccination status to travel, international travel restrictions can "change quickly" and require such measures to be in place.
Eventually these certificates will be replaced by digital Covid status certificates, which will include vaccination and testing data and will be used for outbound international travel.
The UK government is considering whether vaccine "passports" could be used at big events in future.
How do you get a vaccine certificate in Scotland?
The Scottish government has advised people to request the certificate if they are due to travel in the next 21 days.
People can view their vaccine status through the NHS Inform patient portal. Users have to log in using a unique username printed on their Covid vaccination appointment letter.
Originally people could download the document but on 22 May the site suffered a security glitch which enabled people to alter details on the document using popular software programmes.
BBC Scotland was able to download a certificate and edit it to include a false name and the address of the BBC's Glasgow headquarters.
A fix was implemented on 25 May, which meant people in Scotland could only request the document be sent to them by post.
Between 19-22 May, 40,112 vaccine certificates were downloaded and 58,229 paper records were issued between 19 May and 17 June.
In England however, people can use the NHS app to either download their certificate or have it emailed to them. To use the app you need to be registered with a GP in England and aged 13 or over.
Those who are not online can request the certificate be posted by phoning a freephone Covid status helpline on 0808 196 8565.
What are the traffic light system rules?
The UK government decides whether countries are classed as green, amber or red with different rules about quarantine and Covid tests - the four nations are following similar rules.
The four UK chief medical officers have said that green-list status "should be the exception, rather than the rule" and that countries are only added to this list when there are "very good reason" for doing so.
Ministers review the traffic light lists every three weeks. The next update is due on 28 June.
You do not have to quarantine after visiting green list countries.
The government says people should not travel to red or amber list countries on holiday.
Green: You must take a Covid-19 test before departure and have proof of a negative result, book a test for day two after your return and complete a passenger locator form.
Amber: As above and you must also quarantine for 10 days.
Red: As above but your 10-day isolation must be in a government-approved quarantine hotel, which you must book and pay for in advance.
If you have been to a red list country within 10 days, you can only return to Scotland if you are a British or Irish national, have the right to remain in the UK or if you're travelling to the UK because you have a certain type of job or need essential medical treatment.