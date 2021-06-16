Cameron House fire deaths inquiry U-turn
- Published
A fatal accident inquiry will be held into the Cameron House fire which killed two men after the mother of one of the victims pledged to fight for justice.
Richard Dyson and his partner Simon Midgley died in a fire at the luxury hotel by Loch Lomond in December 2017.
The Crown Office had said an FAI was not needed because the circumstances of their deaths had been established.
A review of that decision has now overturned it.
It emerged during a prosecution case against Cameron House that the blaze started after a night porter placed a plastic bag of ashes in the concierge cupboard.
In January, Cameron House was fined £500,000 after admitting breaches of fire safety rules, while the porter was given a community payback order for breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act.
In April, the Crown Office said the purpose of a fatal accident inquiry was to determine the cause of death and to establish what lessons could be learned.
It added that it was "satisfied" the reasons for the tragedy had been established.
The family of Mr Midgley exercised their right to ask for a review of the decision.
Jane Midgley told the BBC her life had been "destroyed" by the deaths of "her boys", who lived in North London.
Ms Midgley said: "No prison sentence, no fine would ever justify what's happened, so all I've got to do now is fight for this fatal accident inquiry and make it safer for everybody else."
Now an independent Crown Office review has decided that a fatal accident inquiry should be held.
The review was carried out by Crown Counsel with no previous involvement in the original decision-making process.
A Crown Office spokesman said: "The procurator fiscal has now started work to initiate this inquiry and there are a number of legal steps which must be taken before it can commence.
"The detailed work carried out in the preparation of the prosecutions will be invaluable in this process.
"The families will be kept informed of what will happen next."