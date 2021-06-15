Scotland's greenhouse gas emissions target missed again
The Scottish government has again missed its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Figures for 2019 show they fell 51.5% against the baseline, well short of the 55% target.
The statistics reveal that Scotland's land is no longer regarded as a "carbon sink" to soak up some of the carbon dioxide.
Although year-on-year emissions fell, that was only because 2018 figures have been revised upwards significantly.
The Scottish government has set itself a legal target to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2045.
That is five years ahead of the date set for the UK as a whole.
There is also an interim target to reduce emissions by 75% by 2030 which was beyond what the Climate Change Committee believed was feasible.
Greenhouse gases - like carbon dioxide and methane - accumulate in the atmosphere and are responsible for the planet warming.
In 2019, the equivalent of 47.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide was emitted in Scotland.
Domestic transport continues to be the industry which emits the most, followed by business and then agriculture.
Significantly more offshore wind capacity means emissions from the electricity sector fell after a blip the previous year.
Fossil fuels were used to generate just 12.7% of Scotland's power.
Most sectors saw a slight decrease in emissions, but there was virtually no change from agriculture and international aviation and shipping.
Emissions from residential properties fell slightly, driven by a warmer than usual first three months of the year.
Scotland has traditionally been able to offset some of its emissions from a carbon sink made up of trees and peatlands, both of which absorb and lock-in CO2.
But a new assessment of peatlands shows that historical draining and rewetting of these areas means Scotland's land use is actually a net-contributor to emissions.