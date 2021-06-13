Covid in Scotland: Over-40s urged to get second vaccine sooner
People over the age of 40 are being urged to have their second Covid jab as soon as possible.
The Scottish government has said anyone in that age group who has a scheduled appointment more than eight weeks after their first jab should seek an earlier slot.
The UK vaccines committee has recommended shortening the interval between jabs from 12 to eight weeks.
A number of areas have already been offering quicker second jab slots.
But the Scottish government said many people - particularly over 40s - have already received an invitation in line with the previous recommendation of a 12-week interval.
A new vaccine journey tool on the NHS Inform website allows people to check the status of their second appointment.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "We are working closely with NHS boards to ensure the number of appointments can be increased in line with national guidance to help combat new variants and provide protection to as many people as possible.
"Boards are boosting their capacity to administer second doses alongside the delivery of first doses to younger cohorts and appointments are now being issued in accordance with the new recommendation of an eight week gap.
"The second dose is vital in providing greater and longer lasting protection against the virus - particularly the new Delta variant."
Currently about a quarter of the adult population has had one dose of the vaccine and is waiting on their second jab.
Extra army assistance has helped speed up the second jab rollout in some areas; NHS Lanarkshire is offering 1,000 extra second doses a day for a week through drop-in clinics.
First doses of a vaccine have been given to over 77% of Scottish adults.
And just over half of those aged 18 or over are now fully-vaccinated against Covid-19, according to Scottish government figures.
Glasgow fan zone
Mr Yousaf and national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch are expected to visit the controversial Euro 2020 fan zone in Glasgow later.
The Glasgow Green facility has been open since Friday and up to 3,000 fans will be allowed at any one time.
Social-distancing will be enforced and alcohol can only be purchased via table service.
Opposition politicians have highlighted the apparent inconsistences between the fan zone and the tight rules still in place for other sectors.
Prof Leitch has said experts would closely monitor data linked to the event and there would be a "reverse gear" if required.