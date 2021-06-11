Birthday Honours: Lulu and Linda Bauld among Scottish recipients
- Published
Singer Lulu, a former chief nursing officer and a public health expert on Covid are among the Scots honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
Lulu, 72, who began her career at the age of 15, is made a CBE for services to music, entertainment and charity.
Prof Fiona McQueen, who retired as chief nursing officer in March, receives a CBE for services to the NHS.
Prof Linda Bauld is made an OBE for "guiding the public health response to, and public understanding of, Covid-19".
Prof Bauld, an Edinburgh University behavioural scientist, has been a regular face on TV screens explaining the twists and turns of the pandemic. She has also been an adviser to the Scottish Parliament's Covid-19 committee, while continuing her role as chairwoman of public health at Edinburgh University.
She said she was "delighted" to receive the award and predicted a "sea change" in scientific communication across the world as a result of the pandemic.
"The public needed to hear from the scientists doing the research or understanding the research," she said.
Prof McQueen, from Ayrshire, who was chief nursing officer for seven years, could often be seen alongside Nicola Sturgeon during her daily coronavirus briefings.
Lulu's career, which includes musical theatre and television, has spanned six decades.
Born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie in Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire, she is also known as Lulu Kennedy-Cairns.
She shot to fame as a teenager when her version of Shout, a cover of the Isley Brothers track, became a hit. The song would go on to become her signature tune.
She represented Britain at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969 with her song Boom Bang-A-Bang becoming the joint winner as she shared the prize with France, Netherlands and Spain with 18 points each.
Lulu, who had a number one single, Relight my Fire, with Take That in 1993, received an OBE for her services to music in 2000. At the time she said: "I hope to go on until I die."
Among the 47 honours awarded to people connected to Scotland is that of Anne Richards, chief executive of the Fidelity International investing firm, who has been made a dame.
The 57-year-old from Edinburgh said she hoped her award "highlights to women the wonderful opportunities that a career in financial services can offer".
Real Kashmir FC
Another Damehood goes to Prof Caroline MacEwen, chairwoman of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, from Longforgan, Perth and Kinross. She receives the honour for services to ophthalmology and healthcare leadership during the Covid-19 response.
Prof John Kay has been awarded a knighthood for services to economics, finance and business. Born and educated in Edinburgh, he went on to become a professor at the London School of Economics and a fellow of St John's College, Oxford.
He was a member of the Scottish government's council of economic advisers before the independence referendum.
Former Aberdeen and Rangers player David Robertson has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the community in Kashmir. The honour is in recognition of his work as manager of Indian team Real Kashmir FC.
Since taking on the role as Real Kashmir FC manager in January 2017, the 52-year-old, from Aberdeen, has provided hope and pleasure to millions by guiding the team into India's top flight for the first time in the club's history.
His work with the side featured in a Bafta-winning BBC documentary.
'I've been there to give a service and a bit of hope'— BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) June 11, 2021
Manager David Robertson receives BEM in Queen's Birthday Honours for work with Real Kashmir
The honours system
Commonly awarded ranks:
- Companion of honour - Limited to 65 people. Recipients wear the initials CH after their name
- Knight or Dame
- CBE - Commander of the Order of the British Empire
- OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire
- MBE - Member of the Order of the British Empire
- BEM - British Empire Medal
- Guide to the honours
Janet Moffat, 83, from Coldstream in the Scottish Borders, receives a BEM for services to charity in the Scottish Borders and overseas. Since retiring, she has raised thousands of pounds for charity, including £99,000 for Breast Cancer Now.
She first began supporting the charity, previously Breakthrough Breast Cancer, more than 25 years ago following her sister's diagnosis, and has continued to hold a variety of fundraising events, including walking the Great Wall of China at the age of 70.
She sells hundreds of jars of jam made from home-grown fruit and supports the work of schools and churches in West Africa, travelling to Ghana (three times) and Malawi at her own expense to take educational equipment for deprived children.
Charles MacLean, an author of 18 books, becomes an MBE for services to Scotch whisky, UK exports and charity.
The 69-year-old, from Edinburgh, visited 17 countries in 2019 alone as an ambassador for Scotch.
Catherine Campbell, from the Isle of Harris, is made an OBE for services to the Harris Tweed industry and economy on the Isle of Harris.
She is a descendant of the Campbell family, of the small crofting village of Plocrapool where Harris Tweed was first hand-woven.
Paul Cackette, Holyrood's former legal director and now director of outbreak control management, from Edinburgh, is made a CBE for services to the Scottish government.
Former head of the General Teaching Council for Scotland, Ken Muir, from Ladybank in Fife, is also made a CBE for services to education in light of his work during the pandemic. He had a 42-year career in education.