Your pictures of Scotland 11 - 18 June

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 11 and 18 June.

image copyrightHuw Lewis
image captionThe lighthouse family: "Taken on the way past Bass Rock, heading back to North Berwick, from the Isle of May", says Huw Lewis of his dramatic mobile phone shot.
image copyrightAlan Stewart
image captionRock star: "The Bass Rock at 05:30", says Alan Stewart of this calming sunrise moment to start the day.
image copyrightJohn Thomson
image captionTaking a step back: "I thought the man, sitting quietly, was an interesting contrast to the bustle of everyone else around him", says John Thomson from Aboyne at the rainbow steps in Aberdeen. "It was a sunny day which showed the varied colours of the steps off well".
image copyrightErskine Logan
image captionFlipping amazing: This impressive dolphin action shot was captured off Aberdeen by Erskine Logan.
image copyrightKenny Gilchrist
image captionPitch perfect: "A 23-year wait to see Scotland qualify for a tournament but still an amazing experience to be in the top tier at Hampden Park for the Czech Republic game in Euro 2020 and the Covid 19 regulations", says Kenny Gilchrist. "Even though it was a defeat".
image copyrightJude Bytheway
image captionSee eagle: "I was privileged to see and photograph this sea eagle off the west coast of Scotland", says Jude Bytheway.
image copyrightJac Baikie
image captionMind the gap: "The Brough of Birsay when I went to see the puffins", says Jac Baikie in Orkney. "Sadly couldn’t snap a photo of the puffins".
image copyrightAndy Freeland
image captionCaught red-handed: "Here's a cheeky squirrel interrupted whilst stealing the bird treats at Bridge of Orchy", says Andy Freeland.
image copyrightBob Smart
image captionHaving a (cannon) ball: "My daughter enjoying playing in the sun at Calton Hill", says Bob Smart. "Glad it isn’t loaded!".
image copyrightFriedy Luther
image captionPet shop ploys: "We were in Tobermory and guess who we saw - Tobermory Cat!", says Friedy Luther. "In case there are any dogs around, here he is showing who's in charge!"
image copyrightKathy Haddow
image captionOpen invitation: "These gates were like an offer to admire the beauty that is Scotland and was taken in Little Glenshee near Amulree in Perthshire", says Kathy Haddow.
image copyrightMaria Campbell
image captionA bridge too far? This well-timed photobomb, as seen by Maria Campbell in South Queensferry, looked like a giant bird perched on the bridge, or even trying to fly off with it.
image copyrightTom Kelly
image captionHello deer: "This roe deer was standing on the other side of the river, as I walked along the Water of Leith walkway in Edinburgh", says Tom Kelly. "We were only a few minutes from the city centre and it’s unusual to find a deer that close".
image copyrightAdam Gray
image captionUnder loch and key: Boats parked up at Loch Lomond, courtesy of Adam Gray.
image copyrightJacki Gordon
image captionThe stage is set: "A lovely wee puffin on the isle of May", says Jacki Gordon.
image copyrightAlli McMahon
image captionPrepare for take-off: Alli McMahon captured this puffin action shot on an Isle of May trip.
image copyrightDougie Ross
image captionEagle-eyed spot: "A majestic white tailed eagle in Islay", says Dougie Ross.
image copyrightNorma Riddell
image captionAye cloud: "This picture was taken near Linlithgow just before a rain storm", says Norma Riddell.
image copyrightChris Hart
image captionCalf-ternoon nap: "This sleepy Highland Cow calf had just had lunch and was taking a moment of repose", says Chris Hart who was at Pollok Park, Glasgow,
image copyrightSimon Ng
image captionArt gullery: These birds were spotted outside the V&A Museum in Dundee by Simon Ng.
image copyrightIan Knight
image captionLeaping for joy: "Dolphins were racing ahead of a ship at Chanonry Point", says Ian Knight at the Moray Firth.
image copyrightSharon Dalgoutte
image captionSleepyheads: "I was quite taken by the cygnet whose head is upside down, sleeping", says Sharon Dalgoutte at Ardrossan.
image copyrightNichola Paul
image captionIt's a bat, man: "My daughter Kelly and I were on a stake-out to see if we could see any activity of the otters that are frequently in the waters below Skipper's Bridge in Langholm", says Nichola Paul. "So, you can imagine my surprise when viewing the pictures to find that I had actually caught this bat mid-flight".
image copyrightDawn Farrell
image captionNew horizons: "This is my friend Norma enjoying the sunset on Dalmore beach on the Isle of Lewis", says Dawn Farrell. "What a sight!"
image copyrightCraig Beattie
image captionFeathered friend: "This seagull makes the occasional visit while I'm at my desk homeworking", says Craig Beattie in Leith.
image copyrightSusan Will
image captionShepherd's delight: "Beautiful night sky from my house", says Susan Will at Whitecairns, Aberdeenshire.
image copyrightArthur Campbell
image captionSet point: "Salmon farm boat passing Sleat Point, Isle of Skye", beautifully captured by Arthur Campbell.
image copyrightGrant Downie
image captionMound dog: "Rufus enjoying the view from Lochranza, Isle of Arran towards Kintyre", says Grant Downie. "The world has so much beauty".

