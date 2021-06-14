When will pupils in Scotland be told their provisional grades?
Over the next fortnight pupils across the country will be told the grades their schools will submit to the Scottish Qualifications Authority.
Due to the pandemic there has been no National 5, Higher or Advanced Higher exams for the second year in a row.
Instead teachers have been asked to put forward an award, which will be formally confirmed by the SQA on 10 August.
Young people have a right to appeal but their grades can be revised up or down.
BBC Scotland asked Scotland's 32 local authorities when pupils would be told their provisional grades. Here is what they said:
- Aberdeen City Council: Pupils are likely to be informed at the end the week or the beginning of next week.
- Aberdeenshire Council: The results will be submitted individually by schools and there is no fixed date, other than all submissions will be made by the deadline of 25 June.
- Angus Council: Each school has their own assessment calendar and the grades will not be finalised until the moderation and quality assurance processes are completed. The timing of this will vary across schools but provisional grades will be shared with pupils before the end of the school term.
- Argyll and Bute Council: Young people undertaking qualifications this academic session will receive a summary of their provisional results by email on 25 June. This will be followed up with a printed copy posted to arrive week beginning 28 June.
- City of Edinburgh Council: No date set yet.
- Clackmannanshire Council: Teachers have been telling young people about their progress through the year as part of on-going learning, teaching and learner conversations. All schools are advising young people of their grades verbally and then by tracking report before the summer break. There is not one specific date, as it has to be part of on-going feedback as part of learning and teaching.
- Dumfries and Galloway Council: The provisional results will be issued by all our schools in Dumfries and Galloway on Monday 21 June.
- Dundee City Council: Pupils will be informed of their provisional results on 23 June.
- East Ayrshire Council: Every young person who is working towards a National 5, Higher or Advanced Higher course will receive a letter from their school on 18 June, which will detail the provisional results that the school intends to submit on their behalf to the SQA.
- East Dunbartonshire Council: The local authority is currently discussing with head teachers the date when provisional results will be issued to pupils.
- East Lothian Council: Provisional awards will be issued on 22 June.
- East Renfrewshire Council: No formal response, but parents have told the BBC that their sons and daughters will receive grades from 16 June.
- Falkirk Council: All pupils will receive their provisional grades on 18 June. The exception is Larbert High which, due to its size, will issue results on 22 June.
- Fife Council: Grades will be issued by individual schools in week beginning 21 June.
- Glasgow City Council: Scotland's largest local authority agreed results would be shared with young people between 14-22 June. Parents and carers were informed of the plans via letter in April.
- Inverclyde Council: All schools will issue a letter of results along with guidelines for support and appeals on 21 June.
- Midlothian Council: Provisional results will be given to all pupils on 23 June.
- North Ayrshire Council: Dates for notifying pupils of provisional results vary from school to school and are determined by the individual school.
- North Lanarkshire Council: Pupils will be notified of their recommended grades in week beginning 21 June.
- Orkney Islands Council: Confirmation will be delivered to pupils, parents and carers on 23 June.
- Perth and Kinross Council: Schools will individually confirm with their pupils and parents/carers arrangements for giving provisional results prior to the end of term.
- Renfrewshire Council: Schools will share provisional results once all moderation has taken place and schools will update pupils on this soon. The council has asked results to be shared no later than 23 June.
- Scottish Borders Council: All nine secondary schools in the local authority area will issue provisional results on 21 June. The communication will be a final confirmation of results previously shared with pupils.
- Shetland Islands Council: Provisional results will be confirmed to pupils before the end of the school term on 25 June.
- South Ayrshire Council: Throughout the year teachers have been talking to young people about their progress but provisional grades will be formally issued on 23 June.
- South Lanarkshire Council: Stewart Nicolson, the local authority's head of education, said each school would confirm the provisional grades to be submitted over the course of the next two weeks. He added: "In many cases, pupils will already be aware of the grades they will achieve through ongoing conversations in their schools."
- Stirling Council: All schools will provide provisional results to pupils on 23 June
- Highland Council: Provisional grades will be shared with young people from 17 June. As part of that process teachers will explain how the assessment evidence was used to arrive at their decision.
- Moray Council: Teachers are aiming to share the provisional grades on 18 June. Some pupils who are still completing assessments will get their results before term ends on 25 June.
- West Dunbartonshire Council: The local authority does not have a specific date for schools to notify pupils of their grades but it will be before 25 June.
- West Lothian Council: Schools will determine when to let pupils know before the end of term. A council spokesman said: "There have been ongoing tracking conversations with pupils in every school and all schools have adopted a 'no surprises' approach."
- Western Isles Council: Provisional award information will be issued by schools across several days on week beginning 21 June. It will vary slightly from school-to-school in the area.
