Georgian renovation named Scotland's home of the year
- Published
A Georgian renovation in rural Killearn has been named Scotland's Home of the Year in the finale of the popular BBC Scotland series.
The show's judges praised the "dreamy pink exterior" of The Moss as well as its "spectacular interiors".
They said even though the space was impressive, it was still a family home.
The house is owned by interior stylist Karen Welstead and husband Matt, who live their with their daughters Cora and Marnie and son, William.
The couple bought the house, which sits in 26 acres of land in rural Stirlingshire, in 2018 and have completely renovated it.
It features a grand kitchen with a pink Aga cooker with French doors leading to a vast garden, a bright and bold games room, stunning dining room, a drawing room, six bedrooms and bathrooms and a walk-in changing room.
Judge and lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers said The Moss was a worthy winner.
"I think it's that balance of design and personality working in harmony that makes a home - even though the space was impressive, it still had that essence of family life, as well as a ton of character," she said.
Interior Designer Anna Campbell-Jones said she loved the boldness and variety in The Moss.
"It managed to be spectacular at the same time as being a humorous, welcoming family home," she said.
"The pool room was brilliant. Actually just two simple but bold decisions, the colour of the baize and the exuberant wallpaper, created a uniquely quirky space."
Architect and lecturer Michael Angus praised the "decorative invention and individualism" in many of the homes shown in the series but said The Moss managed to balance that with respect for the history of the building.
The Moss took more than a year to restore and was a passion project for Ms Welstead and her family.
She said: "Living in the house while we undertook all the work was a challenge - we have three kids and busy lives so there was a bit of upheaval."
Her inspiration for the project came from various sources.
"I am inspired by Scandi designs - my mum is Norwegian - and I always find hotels really inspiring," she said.
"Art plays an important part in helping me put rooms together - be it working with the colours or providing a contrast.
"A home should be a reflection of the people who live there."
Ms Welstead added: "I want my kitchen to feel organised and invigorating, the dining room to be glamorous and a bit sexy and the bedroom to be calm and inviting.
"Of course, it's nice if other people like your home but the bottom line is that it's for you and your family."
The nine Scotland's Home of the Year 2021 finalists were:
- Spottes Mill, Castle Douglas (Ep1: Borders & The South)
- Bealach Bothy, Staffin, Isle of Skye (Ep2: Hebrides)
- The Garden House (Ep3: East)
- 1882 House, Ayr (Ep4: West)
- Mid Century Fun House, Dunblane (Ep5: Central)
- Evrabister, Shetland (Ep6: Orkney & Shetland)
- Doric House, Edinburgh (Ep7: Lothian)
- The Colonel's House, Inverness (Ep8: Highlands)
- The Moss, Killearn (Ep9: Glasgow & Clyde Valley) * WINNER