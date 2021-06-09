Scotland's papers: Teenagers to be vaccinated and Euros Covid checks

Scotland's papers: Teenagers to be vaccinated and Euros Covid checksPublished9 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Herald leads with the story that the first minister has revealed schoolchildren in Scotland will be vaccinated "as quickly as practically possible" against Covid if officials approve the roll-out.image captionThe i says Scotland is "ready to vaccinate teenagers" if scientists back the move, with plans to vaccinate all children aged 12-15 to reduce disruption in schools.image captionNicola Sturgeon has been accused of undermining her own "cautious" approach after it emerged that football fans attending Euro 2020 games in Glasgow will undergo the "most lenient Covid checks" of any host stadium, reports the Daily Telegraph.image captionThe Sun says Scotland fans travelling to Wembley for next week's game with England will need to show they have received both doses of a Covid vaccine or show they have a recent negative test.image captionThe Daily Record also leads with a story on the Euro 2020 tournament, saying that a decision to go ahead with a fan zone for 3,000 people in Glasgow has caused "outrage" with Covid cases soaring.image captionA former SNP MP claims she asked a member of Nicola Sturgeon's staff to pass on concerns around an incident of alleged sexual harassment by former first minister Alex Salmond in 2014, reports The Times.image captionThe Times says the UK government has been accused of a U-turn on foreign holidays as people were urged to go on trips in Britain instead of travelling abroad.image captionNicola Sturgeon has said that the "remarkable" roll-out of Covid vaccines, with more than half of Scots having now received both doses, will help the country enjoy a summer of "greater freedom", reports the Daily Mail.image captionThe National says Scotland's independence referendum has been omitted in the official guide providing information to foreign nationals preparing to become UK citizens – despite a section devoted to political events since 2010.image caption"You're tricked!" is the headline on the front page of The Metro, the newspaper reporting on the global sting by police which has resulted in 800 arrests worldwide and seizures of cash and drugs.image captionThe Daily Star says the new space race between Virgin's Richard Branson and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is just "willy-waving" in an effort that is "one giant leap for manhood".image captionA renewable energy scheme worth £550m on the shores of Loch Ness has been given the green light by the Scottish government, reports The Press and Journal.image captionThe Courier says there have been calls to reconsider shopping at Spar stores after the retailer announced it was closing 31 Post Office counters, including six in Fife.image captionA "deranged thug" in Dundee held a taxi driver at knifepoint and demanded the cabbie's wallet, reports the Evening Telegraph.image captionThe Evening Express says learner drivers are travelling over 500 miles to London for exams.image captionA man was caught on CCTV using a rope to break into a historic city building in a "Mission Impossible-style" raid, reports the Glasgow Times.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News says the capital's most dangerous streets for pedestrians and cyclists have been identified.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.