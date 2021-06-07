Scotland's papers: Pupil low test uptake and royal 'gran gesture'Published8 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that experts are worried about low uptake of Covid testing among pupils and teachers, with suggestions that incentives may be needed.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail claims that school pupils have been "failed yet again" with many schools delay the start of their new timetables in order to allow more time to complete assessments.image copyright1250image captionThe Metro is one of the papers to lead with a picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have announced the birth of their second child, a girl. They have named her Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor after the Queen and the Princess of Wales. The Metro jokes that the name is a "gran gesture" as Lilibet was the Queen's childhood nickname.image captionRoyal experts believe the choice "may be an olive branch to the Royal Family after recent controversies", says the Sun. Its front page is dominated by a black and white image of the duke and duchess posted when they announced the pregnancy.image captionBut the Daily Star says the couple's choice of name has been branded "cringey" because of their criticism of the Royal Family in recent months. It says the "publicity-shy couple" chose to call their daughter Lilibet to ensure a "totally normal low-key birth".image captionAccording to the Daily Express, the Queen's 11th great-grandchild, who was born on Friday at a hospital in Santa Barbara, California, was named by the couple "in love and honour".image captionThe Herald front page says Scotland needs to take urgent action to fill a £10.66bn black hole in budgets over the next 14 years to make revolutionary changes to adult social care in the wake of the Covid pandemic.image captionThe Times says British holidaymakers in Portugal are being met with "chaos" at airports and Covid testing sites, as many try to get back before the country is removed from the UK's travel green list at 04:00 BST on Tuesday. The paper says passengers were "warned of waits of up to four hours" at a testing site at Faro airport.image captionThe UK is in a "race to stop" the Delta variant spreading long Covid, the i reports. Its bullet-point summary of news lines focuses on the risks faced by young people, with under-30s being invited to book their vaccinations this week. Experts are warning that younger people who have not yet been jabbed risk contracting "long Covid", the paper reports.image captionThe Scotsman reports on a warning over allowing football supporters into the Euro 2020 fan zone in Glasgow Green without testing them first for Covid.image captionThe National front page covers reports that British diplomats have been told to stop referring to the “four nations of the UK” and instead refer to the Union as a single country.image captionAccording to the Daily Record, the German prosecutor leading the investigation into the key suspect in the Madeleine McCann disappearance case believes it "could be solved in months".image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News reports that the capital's Gyle Shopping Centre looks set for a radical facelift to become a major "urban quarter" thanks to an investment of £500 million.image captionThe Glasgow Times front page covers the news that Scouts have hit out at crates of beer bottles being dumped outside a hall.image captionThe Evening Express reports that a woman was beaten with a metal bar by an intruder.image captionThe Courier reports that Scotland’s new drug policy minister, Angela Constance, says she wants to introduce users’ checking facilities – where users can have drugs analysed to see exactly what is in them. She believes such facilities, in Dundee and Aberdeen, could help reduce the country’s death toll.image captionThe Press and Journal reports that as Covid restrictions are eased, the north of Scotland will be able to welcome visitors again.image captionA jailed joyrider who left an Angus mum with “life-threatening” injuries following a road smash has launched an appeal against his prison sentence, the Evening Telegraph reports. Scott Fairweather was jailed after skipping a red light and colliding at high speed with another car in Forfar last November.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe CourierPress and JournalThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.