Monkey found at Cambuslang railway station reunited with family

Published
image copyrightScotRail
image captionThe monkey was photographed tucking into a tin of fruit

A monkey has been reunited with its family after being found at a railway station near Glasgow.

ScotRail put out an appeal after the small primate was discovered at Cambuslang station on Saturday.

In a tweet, staff member Megan said: "I've dealt with lost phones, handbags and glasses over the years but this is definitely a first.

"If you've lost your monkey... it's waiting on the next service from Cambuslang into town."

Later she tweeted to report that the monkey - believed to be a marmoset - had been reunited with his family, and shared of a picture of the animal tucking into a tin of fruit.

