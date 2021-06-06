Scotland's papers: 'Scandalous' Covid contracts and nuclear 'spycops'Published1 day agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightSunday Timesimage captionThe Sunday Times Scotland reports that the plans are being drawn up for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to spend more time in Scotland to "bolster the union".image captionThe Herald on Sunday leads with an investigation into Scotland's £500m of Covid contracts, the newspaper saying that it has found a "scandalous" lack of scrutiny.image captionThe Sunday National says that secret papers reveal that the UK spied on Scots nuclear protesters at Torness after the campaigners were "infiltrated" by police officers.image captionThe Scottish Hospitality Group has insisted that the Euros football tournament will be a "make or break" moment for the sector as anger continues to rise around the Glasgow fan zone, reports Scotland on Sunday.image captionThe Mail on Sunday says an official report into the NHS has revealed the "shocking scale" of cancellations and delays caused by Covid, with some patients facing years of waiting for operations.image captionBritain is stepping up to "lead the world" after Chancellor Rishi Sunak brokered a "seismic tax deal" on the big tech firms and Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged leaders to vaccinate the world by the end of 2022, says the Sunday Express.image captionThe Sunday Mail says Scotland fans will be "banned from boogying" to their favourite Proclaimers song while in the football fan zone - in case they get too excited.image captionThe Sunday Post says unions have warned that female workers in Scotland are being failed by employers who are making "no provision" for the impact of the menopause.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.