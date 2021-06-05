Man charged over fatal Pollokshields tenement fire
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of another man in a fire in Glasgow.
Rahul Thakur, 48, died in a fire at a Pollokshields flat on Tuesday.
Firefighters worked through the night and 15 families were evacuated from the tenement in Lincluden Path, McCulloch Street.
Police said the 53-year-old man who had been charged in connection with Mr Thakur's death was due to appear in court on Monday.
Det Insp Scott McNulty said: "Our thoughts are very much with Rahul's family at this time and I would like to extend my sympathies to them.
"A joint investigation was carried out with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. I would like to thank our partners and everyone who assisted us with our inquiries."
Nine fire engines and other specialist units were sent to the scene when the alarm was raised shortly before 13:30.
Residents were evacuated from the three-storey building as firefighters tackled the blaze and the following day police confirmed that the body of a man was found inside a flat.
Local community organisation, The Bowling Green, said 15 families were displaced due to the fire and they launched an appeal on social media to collect clothes and shoes for them.
Within two hours it said no more donations were needed as people had dropped off dozens of bags.