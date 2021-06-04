Covid in Scotland: Restriction levels ease for millions of Scots
Millions of people in Scotland are moving into lower restriction levels despite an overall rise in coronavirus cases being identified.
Many areas in the north and south of mainland Scotland go from level two to level one from midnight.
Glasgow's move to level two allows people to meet in each other's homes for the first time in nine months and drink alcohol in pubs and restaurants.
Level zero restrictions apply to Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.
But it was announced earlier this week that 13 council areas with a combined population of 2.3 million people in the central belt of the country, including Edinburgh, would stay in level two rather than moving down to level one as had been planned.
The whole country had been due to move to level 0 on 28 June but the prevalence of the Delta variant, first detected in India, may stall that.
Cases more than tripled in the past month with Friday's 992 new cases being the highest figure reported since 17 February.
Scotland's national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said at the government's Covid briefing on Friday that about 70% of those cases were thought to be the Delta variant.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that this variant appeared to be "quite significantly" more transmissible even than the Kent variant that was dominant earlier in the year, and that there was early data to suggest it may increase the risk of hospitalisation.
However, there has not been a significant rise in Covid-19 hospital admissions, leading Ms Sturgeon to describe the situation as "hopeful but fragile" because the vaccine programme seemed to be limiting severe illness.
More than 3.2 million people in Scotland have had their first dose of the vaccine, and 2.1 million of those have had their second dose.
On Friday it was reported that 116 patients with Covid were in hospital in Scotland, six more than Thursday, and eight of those were in ICU. Two deaths were reported.
What level of Covid restrictions is my area in?
Scotland's councils will be in the following levels from Saturday:
Level two - Glasgow, Edinburgh, Midlothian, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, North Ayshire, South Ayrshire, East Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, Clackmannanshire, and Stirling
Level one - Highland, Argyll and Bute, Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Falkirk, Fife, Inverclyde, East Lothian, West Lothian, West Dunbartonshire, Dumfries and Galloway, and the Borders
Level zero - Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles, and a number of smaller islands
The first minister said a "slight slowing down" of the easing of restrictions was needed while vaccination continues, but described it as "a pause, not a step backwards".
However, Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross has called for an end to shutting down whole local authority areas when there was a spike in cases.
Mr Ross, who is self-isolating in a hotel after a close contact tested positive, said the successful vaccination programme "allowed us to look at different methods to deal with this virus".
"We can't deal with Covid-19 the same way in June 2021 as we did in June 2020 because the vaccination makes all the difference," he said.
"That's why I think we can be more targeted in our approach and we can look at the key dates going forward to see further easing of restrictions."
Non-essential travel
In Glasgow, where residents and businesses have faced the toughest restrictions in Scotland for almost nine months, pubs and restaurants are preparing to open later in the evenings and to serve alcohol indoors again.
Margaret Gilmour, from the Fiveways Inn on the Gallowgate, said she could not wait to reopen the pub.
"The [government] money that you get from the grants doesn't last, you've got other things to pay," she said. "It's been terrible for everybody who is in this kind of business."
Her pub shut in October for a two-week "circuit-breaker" and has been closed since.
Moving to level two means residents of the city can meet in other people's homes and travel beyond the city boundaries for non-essential reasons.
In level two areas, six people from three households can meet inside and stay overnight. Travel around Scotland is permitted and residents can also go to other parts of the UK as long as they follow local rules.
There is a greater relaxation on the numbers allowed to meet in level one areas, and premises can stay open later. The number of people allowed at weddings or funerals rises to 100, double the previous limit, and soft play and funfairs can open.
In level zero, all hospitality venues apart from nightclubs and adult entertainment can open - subject to rules on physical distancing, limits on numbers and other rules such as table service.
People in all areas are still urged to work from home where possible and avoid international travel "unless essential", and take two lateral flow tests a week.
'I wouldn't wish long Covid on my worst enemy'
More than a year after he caught Covid-19 in March 2020, 29-year-old Callum O'Dwyer from Aberdeen is still suffering with long Covid.
He told BBC Scotland's Drivetime he wanted others to avoid the same fate.
"I share a lot of the enthusiasm that people might have about everything unlocking and the feeling of getting back to things," he said.
"The unfortunate thing is that people like myself who've got long Covid, we're not counted in [the death and hospitalisation] numbers.
'Brain fog'
"The people now who are more likely to be unvaccinated are the young and unfortunately long Covid doesn't discriminate by age. That risk is still there."
Callum, who had to move back in with his parents because he was too ill to look after himself, urged people to "think twice about the consequences the virus can have on your health".
"It isn't just a case of dodging death or dodging a hospital bed," he said. "I've lost about a year of my life. I can't really work full-time at the moment."
Last year there were times when Callum could not sit up for more than 20 minutes before the pain got so bad he would have to lie down. Brain fog made him slur his words and fatigue kept him confined to his parents' home.
"I just want to make sure as few people as possible have to suffer the consequences I have. I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy."
Callum was fit and healthy before contracting Covid, but said his goal now was to be well enough to work full-time and live independently again, and return to running.
"My main issues these days, as opposed to the shopping list of things that were wrong with me last year, are fatigue and my body feeling very weak or very tired even after very light exercise or exertion," he said.
"There are schoolchildren who can do more hours in the day than I can in terms of work."