Covid in Scotland: Answers to your questions

BBC Scotland has been asking you what you want to know about Covid in Scotland.

We've have received thousands of questions on the subject during the pandemic. Here are some of the most recent ones we have answered.

What are the rules for meeting indoors in level one? William, Forres

At level one, you are allowed to meet up socially in groups of up to six people from three households in your home or theirs - and can stay overnight.

And groups of up to eight people from three households are allowed to gather in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant.

Up to 12 people from 12 households are allowed to meet outdoors in your garden or a public place.

You also don't need to physically distance from family and friends inside a private home.

At level two, can I have someone else in my car? Chrissie, North Ayrshire

You should avoid car sharing with anyone from another household "unless you absolutely have to", according to the guidance. It says if you do have to share a car journey, you must take the following precautions:

limit the number of people in the car to as few as possible, ideally no more than two people (including children over 12).

use the biggest vehicle possible

sit as far apart as possible - ideally a passenger should sit in the back seat diagonally opposite the driver, aiming for 2 metres between them

windows in the car should be opened as far as possible to improve ventilation

wear face coverings

avoid eating in the car

passengers should try not to touch surfaces

keep music/radio to a minimum to prevent the need to raise your voice

keep journey times to the minimum feasible - the longer the journey, the higher the risk

clean the car regularly

Do you need a Covid test to travel to the Hebrides from the mainland? Rhys, Penarth

You don't need a test to travel to the islands, but it is encouraged.

The Scottish government say this is important to reduce the risk of coronavirus being brought into island communities.

You can order rapid lateral flow tests to be delivered to you anywhere in the UK. They should arrive in 1-2 days.

Travellers are asked to test three days before they plan to travel and then again on the day you leave for the islands.

If you test positive, you should complete your period of self-isolation before you begin your journey.

How close is Scotland to allowing all adults to get vaccinated? Robert, Edinburgh

By 3 June, about 75% of Scotland's adult population had received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

And 48% had received both doses.

The target is for all adults to have received their first dose by the end of July.

In the charts below, you can see what proportion of each age group has received both a first and second dose.

