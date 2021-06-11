BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 4 June - 11 June

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 4 June and 11 June.

image copyrightPenny Hyatt
image captionPenny Hyatt took this photo of a watchful seal on a birdwatching boat trip at Stonehaven
image copyrightAlan Kemp
image captionAlan Kemp must have been lying low when he took this photo in his garden in Murthly.
image copyrightSharon Macpherson
image captionSharon Macpherson took this picture of a puffin on the trip between Anstruther and the Isle of May, a birthday treat to herself
image copyrightBarry Smith
image captionBarry Smith from Auchinleck East Ayrshire submitted this shot of Maidens Shore, near Ayr
image copyrightLinda Harvey
image captionLinda Harvey took this photo of a bird in flight in the Highlands
image copyrightAllan Smith
image captionAllan Smith from Edinburgh said: "Sunrise from the top of Beinn Bhuidhe, a breakfast spot with a view!"
image copyrightKirsty Randall
image captionKirsty Randall said: "I caught this photo of a cat sitting patiently waiting its turn at the local shellfish stall at the ferry port in Oban. It was even keeping to the 2m social distancing rules while queuing."
image copyrightDrew Guy
image captionDrew Guy from Larbert took this picture of some chilled-out cows between Fintry and Kippen.
image copyrightDavid Cameron
image captionDavid Cameron from Law, South Lanarkshire, submitted a photo of an isolated tree on a hill
image copyrightAlun Harries
image captionAlun Harries captured this majestic looking stag on Lochnagar
image copyrightTony McEwan
image captionTony McEwan took this photo of his son and his friends in the River Urr at Kippford
image copyrightAnna Duff
image captionAnna Duff took this photo of Maya the Newfoundland and some curious onlookers at a farm in Lanarkshire
image copyrightDavid McInally
image captionDavid McInally and his wife were not the only ones enjoying a walk on Brora beach
image copyrightGael Fraser
image captionGael Fraser said she loved the "vibrant green and the symmetry of the lines" in this picture taken from Benarty Hill in Fife.
image copyrightGregor Watson
image captionGregor Watson said: "Here's a picture of Chief the beagle in full 'aroo' asking for some dog treats while watching the younger dogs at their agility training."
image copyrightJames Williamson
image captionJames Williamson from Livingston Village said: "Captured one of the locals at Blair Drummond staring me down through the foliage."
image copyrightLesley Dobbie
image captionLesly Dobbie took this photo of Loch Lomond. She said: "I received a seaplane trip for my 50th birthday - finally was able to go after lockdown restrictions eased - fabulous trip."
image copyrightKaren Provan
image captionKaren Provan said: "Can you find me? Majestic deer hiding in the hedge at Lochranza Golf Course, Arran."
image copyrightYvonne Wall
image captionYvonne Wall submitted this photo "making memories while catching the last rays of sun at Cromarty."
image copyrightNeil Hebden
image captionNeil Hebden from Aberdeen sent this photo of this family of swans swimming in perfect formation at Fyvie Castle
image copyrightMoira MacKintosh
image captionMoira MacKintosh sent in this photo taken during a visit to Highland Wildlife Park, Kincraig
image copyrightSean Mack
image captionSean Mack took this photo of the view from Inchconnachan, Loch Lomond, on a canoe and camping trip
image copyrightCraig Newton
image captionCraig Newton from Edinburgh said: "An adult starling fends off a recently fledged hungry juvenile in the Scottish Borders."
image copyrightAlan Bruce
image captionThe Isle of May puffins were a popular subject this week. Alan Bruce sent us this photo of one enjoying a bite to eat
image copyrightAlan Whyte
image captionAlan Whyte from Clydebank said: "On Glasgow's River Kelvin, next to the Kelvin Hall, there was room on top for one lucky passenger."
image copyrightIan Barnes
image captionIan Barnes took this picture at North Berwick. He said: "This is the statue of penguins, with one balancing the sun on its nose with an iridescent cloud above."
image copyrightJacki Gordon
image captionCreek the lurcher was having fun in this photo sent in by Jacki Gordon
image copyrightPaul Fraser
image captionPaul Fraser from Callander took this photo at Flanders Moss in the Carse of Forth. He said: "The temperature is getting warmer and bringing out the beautiful Large Red damselflies."
image copyrightHamish Whiteford
image captionHamish Whiteford from Gargunnock took this photo of a group of cygnets on Airthrey Loch in Stirling
image copyrightDesiree Ventura
image captionDesiree Ventura waited for a crack in the clouds to take this photo of the partial solar eclipse. She said: "Of course, being in Aberdeen a seagull in the shot is mandatory."
image copyrightBrian Scott
image captionBrian Scott from Perth spotted this on Sanwood Bay, Kinlochbervie: He said:" We were expecting to see some wildlife, but not this unusual kind."

