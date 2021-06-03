Covid in Scotland: NHS Lanarkshire speeds up second vaccine dose to eight weeks
NHS Lanarkshire has said it is bringing forward second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from 12 weeks to eight weeks.
The health board said the aim was to help protect communities quicker "to get ahead" of any significant rise in cases of the new Indian variant.
It said the number of people attending vaccination centres would significantly increase from Monday.
That will be a combination of first doses for the younger age groups and second doses.
NHS Lanarkshire, which covers about 660,000 people, has so far given first doses of the vaccine to about 76% of people aged over 18.
About 49.5% of people over 18 have had the second dose. Both figures are slightly above the average for Scotland.
North and South Lanarkshire council areas have a rolling seven-day average of about 80 cases per 100,000, almost half the rate of Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire.
Other areas are also taking steps to speed up vaccinations, with some offering walk-in appointments.
NHS Lanarkshire said people should not turn up at its vaccination centres without an appointment.
Covid vaccination lead, Dr Mark Russell, said people due their second dose at the end of June or the beginning of July will see their appointments brought forward to mid-June.