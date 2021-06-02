School appeals 'can revise grades down as well as up'
- Published
Scottish school pupils will have the right to appeal their assessment grades - but could see them revised up or down, the education secretary has said.
Shirley-Anne Somerville told MSPs that there would be a "direct right of appeal" for pupils when Higher and National 5 results come out in August.
But she said a "fair, consistent and credible" system would have to be able to revise grades down as well as up.
Opposition parties said this made appeals a "perverse gamble" for pupils.
Grades are to be based on teacher judgements - without the use of any algorithms or the past performance of schools - after exams were cancelled for the second year running due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ms Somerville - who recently replaced John Swinney as education secretary - told MSPs that ensuring young people are able to achieve "fair and credible grades" despite the ongoing pandemic was the government's "absolute priority".
She said she took "very seriously" the anxiety and concern voiced by some young people, parents and teachers about the model being used, but insisted it was "the fairest possible" in a challenging set of circumstances.
National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams have all been cancelled, with grades to be based on the "professional judgements" of teachers and what learners have demonstrated during the school year.
However due to the second national lockdown from the start of the year, much of the assessment work done by teachers has come in the final weeks of term - leading to claims these are "exams by another name".
Ms Somerville said parents and pupils have been listened to, adding: "Awarding qualifications will always be challenging under these circumstances, but we believe that the model we have is the fairest solution in the interests of young people."
And she said there would be a "direct right of appeal" for all pupils for the first time, which would be free at the point of use.
Grounds for appeal will include disagreement with the "academic judgement" behind grades, administrative or procedural errors or appeals related to the Equality Act, including assessment arrangements.
Appeals will be assessed by subject specialists, but Ms Somerville said the system must be "symmetrical" - meaning they can move grades up, down or leave them unchanged.
She said: "Without symmetry, there would not be a full and fair review of the evidence. This could be perceived as unfair to other learners and raise questions over the credibility of qualifications awarded this year.
"In adopting a symmetrical approach to appeals, judgements at appeal will be made on individual learners' work only and not on an algorithm or on a school's past performance."
'Exceptionally rare'
Opposition parties were critical of the plans, with Green MSP Ross Greer arguing for a "no detriment" approach to appeals - meaning grades should not be revised down.
He said: "Schools will support the strongest evidence they have in support of the initial grade - why would they have stronger evidence suitable for an appeal which they chose not to submit in the first place?
"It seems the risk of downgrading is increased by the appeals process."
Ms Somerville replied that it is "exceptionally rare" for pupils to have grades reduced on appeal, saying this happened in eight cases out of 13,000 in 2017 and one among 11,000 in 2019.
Appeals are always part of the exams system in Scotland but arguably the role they play this year is much more important.
Normally appeals are made through schools and for a limited number of reasons, usually a pupil has to have been given a worse grade in the final exam than their teacher predicted.
Allowing pupils to appeal directly to the SQA and for a wider range of reasons will be welcomed by young people.
What will not be as welcome is the fact that grades can be revised down as well as up.
This is normal practice, but many argue that this year that option should be off the table to account for the disruption young people have faced and that this could be seen as downgrading teacher judgement.