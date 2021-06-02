Body of man found after Pollokshields tenement fire
The body of a man has been found after a blaze tore through a tenement block in Glasgow, police have confirmed.
Fifteen families were evacuated when the fire broke out on the top floor of the building on McCulloch Street, Pollokshields, on Tuesday afternoon.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service worked through the night and were still securing the site at 08:30.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is also the local MSP, described the situation as "really distressing".
Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "I know the Pollokshields community will rally round as it always does. My constituency office also stands ready to offer any assistance necessary."
The fire service said nine appliances and specialists units, including an aerial platform, were initially sent to the scene.
Local charity the Bowling Green issued an appeal for clothing and shoes for displaced people, including children, who had "nothing but the clothes on their backs".
Within two hours it said no more donations were needed as people had dropped off dozens of bags.
Tabassum Niamat, who works with the charity, said Bowling Green was open for displaced families while they waited for temporary accommodation.
She said: "My heart goes out to each and every person displaced by the fire in McCulloch Street and Lincluden Path.
"These families will need a lot of support and I'm certain we will all answer the call."