Families evacuated from flats after Pollokshields tenement fire
- Published
Fifteen families have been evacuated from their homes after a fire in a tenement block in Glasgow.
The blaze broke out on the top floor of the three-storey building on McCulloch Street, Pollokshields, at about 13:15.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed nine appliances and specialists units, including an aerial platform, were sent to the scene.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is also the local MSP, described the situation as "really distressing".
Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "I know the Pollokshields community will rally round as it always does. My constituency office also stands ready to offer any assistance necessary."
Pollokshields bowling club posted an appeal on social media for people to donate clothes and shoes to those waiting to be rehoused.
It said those displaced, including small children, "have nothing but the clothes on their backs".