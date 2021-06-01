Central belt stays in Level 2 as Glasgow rules ease
- Published
Much of Scotland's central belt is to remain under level two Covid-19 restrictions as rules in Glasgow are relaxed, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
Glasgow will move into level two from Saturday, after eight months under the stricter rules.
Many areas in the north and south of the country will move down to level one from Saturday 5 June.
But 13 central belt council areas - including Edinburgh, Dundee and Stirling - will stay in level two.
The first minister said a "slight slowing down" of the easing of restrictions was needed while vaccination continues - but that "this is a pause, not a step backwards".
Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles will move from level one to level zero, allowing people to meet up in greater numbers.
Glasgow was the last part of Scotland still in level three of the country's five-tier Covid restrictions system, but will be moving down from midnight on Friday.
This will allow six people from three households to meet up indoors for the first time in months, and means indoor licensed hospitality can reopen. The travel ban between Glasgow and other parts of the country will also be lifted.
Much of the rest of the Scottish mainland was due to move down to level one from Monday, but Ms Sturgeon said some would have to wait while local case numbers are high and vaccines are still being rolled out.
The councils which will not be moving down a level are Edinburgh; Dundee; Stirling; Midlothian; East Dunbartonshire; Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire; Clackmannanshire; North and South Lanarkshire; and North, South and East Ayrshire.
Ms Sturgeon said she knew it would be "very disappointing" for people in these areas, but said: "Taking a cautious approach now - while more people get fully vaccinated - gives us the best chance of staying on the right track overall."
The rest of Scotland - including Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire; Perth and Perthshire; the Highlands; East and West Lothian; Dumfries and Galloway; and the Borders - will be moving to level one on 5 June.
This means eight people from three households can meet indoors in these areas, and 12 people from 12 households can meet outdoors.