Scotland's papers: Covid vaccination landmark and 'exam shambles'Published36 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightThe iimage copyrightThe Timesimage copyrightScottish Daily Expressimage copyrightDaily Recordimage copyrightScottish Daily Mail image copyrightThe Herald image copyrightDaily Telegraph image copyrightScottish Sunimage copyrightThe National image copyrightThe Courierimage copyrightEvening Expressimage copyrightEvening Telegraphimage copyrightGlasgow Timesimage copyrightPress and Journal image copyrightDaily StarRelated Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe CourierPress and JournalThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.