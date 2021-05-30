Covid in Scotland: Scotland passes two million vaccinations milestone
- Published
More than two million Scots are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus.
Figures released on Sunday showed 2,022,728 people have received both doses of a vaccine after 24,319 were jabbed in the latest 24-hour period.
In total, 3,234,311 people have been given at least one dose of a vaccine in Scotland, an increase of 18,541 on Saturday's figure.
It comes as the latest figures showed a further 526 cases of Covid-19 were reported.
The Scottish government has stepped up moves to increase the numbers being vaccination after the detection of the India variant caused an upsurge in infections.
In Glasgow, which is the only part of Scotland currently subject to level 3 restrictions, drop-in vaccination centres have been running in an attempt to stem transmission levels.
The facilities, aimed at those aged over 40 yet to have a first vaccine dose or who have waited over 10 weeks for a second dose of AstraZeneca, have prompted queues of people to seek vaccinations.
The latest drop-in centre was launched at the SSE Hydro on Sunday, with others operating in Paisley, Bearsden, Alexandria, Renfrew, Johnstone, Greenock, Dumbarton, Eastwood, Kirkintilloch, Clydebank and Port Glasgow from the start of next week.
According to the latest Scottish government figures there were no further deaths of people with the virus reported in the past 24 hours.
It means the death toll under this daily measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - remains at 7,668.
The proportion of Covid tests returning a positive result rose from the 2.5% recorded on Saturday to 3.2% on Sunday.