Covid in Scotland: Glasgow to remain in level three lockdown
- Published
Glasgow will continue to be the only part of Scotland under level three restrictions for at least another week.
There had been speculation that the city would be able to join the rest of the Scottish mainland in level two.
But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there was still concern about an outbreak of the Indian variant of the virus in the city.
She said the variant was now accounting for about half of the new Covid cases in Glasgow.
Ms Sturgeon said it was hoped the city would be able to move to level two on Saturday of next week.
And she said there were signs that the situation in Glasgow was beginning to stabilise, with the number of new cases falling in recent days in the postcode areas in the southside of the city which had been at the centre of the outbreak of the Indian variant.
Mobile testing and vaccination centres have been set up in many parts of the city over the past few weeks.
And there has been no significant increase in the number of people being hospitalised with the virus - which public health experts say suggests that it is mainly younger people who are contracting it.
Ms Sturgeon said the decision to keep Glasgow in level three for a further week had been "very difficult".
But she said cases numbers in the city continued to be "uncomfortably high" despite the signs of progress.
The first minister added: "The view of the National Incident Management Team is that it would be premature to move Glasgow out of level three immediately, while the situation remains so fragile."
However, if the situation continues to stabilise, Ms Sturgeon said the management team would support a move to level two at the end of next week.
The level three restrictions mean people are not allowed to meet in each other's homes, and pubs and restaurants are not able to sell alcohol indoors.
