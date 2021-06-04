BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 28 May - 4 June

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 28 May and 4 June.

image copyrightJamie Cochrane
image captionJamie Cochrane caught this serene image of girlfriend Helen paddle-boarding in Lamlash Bay.
image copyrightJane Oliphant
image captionJane Oliphant took her image on the road north from Uig in Skye.
image copyrightCraig Patterson
image captionCraig Patterson caught the morning mist of Skye at Curr near Grantown-on-Spey.
image copyrightAlex Thomas
image captionAlex Thomas saw the shape of a dragon in this cloud over Haddington.
image copyrightStuart Turnbull
image captionStuart Turnbull, who sent in this picture, said: "An early morning dook for Willow the golden retriever, with a hazy looking Ben Lomond in the background."
image copyrightAndreas Heinzl
image captionAn early morning shot of Skye from Raasay, from Andreas Heinzl, from Garve, who said: "On the left is the Trotternish Peninsula of Skye and on the right Raasay with the calm Sound of Raasay in between."
image copyrightFiona Mactaggart
image captionFiona Mactaggart said St Ninians beach on the Shetland mainland was stunning when the sun briefly broke through the haar.
image copyrightIan Lamb
image captionIan Lamb's shot of the view across Loch Scavaig from Elgol on the Isle of Skye towards Sgurr nan Eag and the Cuillin Hills.
image copyrightRoss Medine
image captionReady for my closeup! Ross Medine's photo of a red squirrel at Tyndrum.
image copyrightJosh Barron
image caption"A stunning sunrise shot. I particularly loved the reflection of the sun," said Josh Barron of his awe inspiring picture taken at Aberdeen.
image copyrightLindsay Mclachlan
image captionLindsay Mclachlan caught this enigmatic scene as a herd of cattle emerged from mist on to the sand at Tentsmuir Nature Reserve.
image copyrightLinda Stewart
image captionLinda Stewart took her photo while sailing round Ailsa Craig. She said: "Its reflection was amazing. Reminds me of a giant walnut."
image copyrightRichard Petrie
image captionRichard Petrie took this atmospheric weather picture at Silverknowes, Edinburgh. He said: "It was changing so quickly it was really strange."
image copyrightAnna Howarth
image captionStill life! Anna Howarth happened by these boats in haar at Cromarty.
image copyrightSarah Sivers
image caption"Late evening in Wester Ross, and Beinn Ghobhlach looking glorious in sunset colours," said Sarah Sivers of her image.
image copyrightSandra McCruden
image captionSunset on a bank holiday Monday visit to Nairn in a photograph from Sandra McCruden.
image copyrightAnne Wood
image captionThe road less travelled - this idyllic picture was taken by Anne Wood on an early morning walk near Alness.
image copyrightDavid Brookens
image captionDavid Brookens' photograph of Corriecravie in evening light on Arran. David said: "I couldn't miss the chance to take it after all the disappointing weather we've had. Campbeltown and Davaar island are seen in the haze across the Kilbrannan sound."
image copyrightLisa Kinnear
image captionLisa Kinnear was seeing double on the outskirts of Mayfield, Midlothian. She said of her picture: "It was taken during my Saturday morning jog and I couldn't believe my luck. Highland cows with there horns lining up perfectly."
image copyrightJane Sayliss
image captionJane Sayliss came across this scene while exploring Harris. Jane said: "The sheep painted on the door made me smile, and the real life sheep kindly stopped by for a photo opportunity."
image copyrightAlana Willox
image captionAlana Willox sent in this entry of a "super cute" cygnet. "Just a wee ball of fluff," said Alana.
image copyrightArran Milne
image captionArran Milne, from Stonehaven, took this image during a three-day camping trip in the Glen Lochay area.
image copyrightAndrew Martin
image captionAndrew Martin, of Inverness, said of his image: "Kerry Cattanach and Breagh looking down Loch Quoich after climbing Gairich."
image copyrightEllie Williams
image captionEllie Williams managed to snap this impressive puffin on a visit to the Aberdeenshire coast. She said: "Whilst in Stonehaven a kind local suggested we might like to look for puffins at the Fowlsheugh Nature Reserve. We came across thousands of guillemots, kittiwakes and razorbills before finally finding this little puffin."
image copyrightJohn Dyer
image caption"'Wildlife photography' at The Fort shopping precinct in Glasgow," said John Dyer of his picture.
image copyrightAngela Casey
image captionAngela Casey caught the half moon in this early morning photo of Suilven and Canisp above Lochinver.
image copyrightMatthew Boyle
image captionMatthew Boyle, of East Kilbride, captured this scene as climbers tackled the Inaccessible Pinnacle on Skye's Cuillin Ridge.
image copyrightKenneth Nicolson
image captionA picture from Kenneth Nicolson's visit to Bosta beach on the Isle of Lewis. Kenneth said: "I saw lots of sheep and some friendly Highland cows."
image copyrightHelen Bishop
image caption"My son Toby overlooking Edinburgh from Arthur’s Seat," said gallery contributor Helen Bishop, from St Monans, Fife.
image copyrightPaul Gill
image captionPaul Gill, who took this image, said: "The Golden Road on the Isle of Harris snaking around Loch Plocropol, looking towards the mountains of Harris. The sunshine was a welcome bonus."
image copyrightWilliam Johnston
image captionWilliam Johnston, who took this photograph, said: "Glasgow’s Dawsholm Park is getting well known for the parakeets that reside there. I was delighted to catch two of these love birds kissing when I happened to be close enough to capture it."
image copyrightDeborah Mole
image captionDeborah Mole sent in this atmospheric image of sunset over Lyle Hill, Greenock.
image copyrightNeil Planner
image captionNeil Planner, from Glasgow, took his picture on a family trip to Iona, which included some puffin-watching on Staffa. Neil said: "The presence of people discourages predators - such as gulls and skuas - from attacking the puffins who are quite at home and indeed now well accustomed - if not bemused - with the human race."
image copyrightHelen Robertson
image captionCreels and nets at Pittenweem in an image from Helen Robertson.
image copyrightKaren Thornhill
image caption"We’ve enjoyed watching two pine martens visit us for a supper of fruit and nuts at our holiday cottage on Loch Duich," said Karen Thornhill, who sent in this image.
image copyrightAndrew Magee
image captionAndrew Magee, who took this photograph, said: "A beautiful spot in the Walled Garden of Bellahouston Park Glasgow."

