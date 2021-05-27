Covid in Scotland: Decision due on Glasgow restrictions
People and businesses in Glasgow are expected to find out later whether the city will remain in level three of Scotland's Covid-19 restrictions.
Glasgow has been subject to strict measures for 270 days, while the rest of the country has seen restrictions ease in recent weeks.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said there are "reasons to be optimistic" about the situation in the city.
Glasgow business owners say they need clarity on when they can fully reopen.
And opposition parties have called for urgent action to get Glasgow back on a level footing with the rest of the country as quickly as possible.
The first minister is expected to announce the result of a review of restrictions in a Covid-19 briefing at 12:15.
There continues to be concern about a relatively high rate of new infections in Glasgow, which is largely being driven by the variant of the virus that was first detected in India.
The city is still under level three restrictions - meaning people cannot travel in or out of the city without a good reason or go into each other's houses, and hospitality businesses are subject to tighter controls.
Every other area of Scotland is either in level two or level one.
Ms Sturgeon told MSPs on Thursday that she wants to get the city back on track "as quickly as possible, but that's got to be done responsibly and safely".
But she said she would continue to make "careful, cautious" decisions on the path back to normality.
The first minister said: "I know how difficult it is for residents and businesses across Glasgow, but I also know how dangerous it would be if we eased restrictions too quickly and allowed a new variant of this virus, that we know is spreading perhaps even more quickly than the variant at the start of the year, to take a grip again.
"That's why there are the public health interventions under way across Glasgow right now.
"I said earlier in the week we see cautious signs for optimism that that is working, and we will continue to monitor that very carefully."
One city bar and restaurant owner - Colin Clydesdale, who is the co-owner of premises including Ubiquitous Chip, Stravaigin and Hanoi Bike Shop - said the upcoming bank holiday weekend was "essential" for the hospitality industry.
He said many businesses had been "effectively shut since October", but said reopening for the long weekend would be "the wee jolt in the arm" the sector needs.
He said: "We've got the bank holiday which will bring income, income is exactly what this industry needs so rather than leaving it to the last minute, tell us in advance either way because at the moment we're trying to second-guess the scenario and no-one's got a clue.
"If the figures are stacking up and it looks like they're going to allow us to open, then give us as much notice as humanly possible - 17:45 on a Friday is not enough."
Jonathan MacDonald, owner of the Ox and Finch and Ka Pao in Glasgow, said he was generally supportive of restrictions, but said some had been "really arbitrary".
He said: "We'd like some notice of changes. Ministers have shown a real lack of thought really in not allowing people to plan.
"Throughout the whole pandemic we have had to be really nimble. At every stage we have always found out that we are closing in a matter of days or not able to sell alcohol, so we have been massively reliant on furlough."
'Struggling to survive'
On Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon suggested that vaccination could "break the link" between rising infections and the number of people seriously ill in hospital.
She said this could see a change in strategy from the current efforts to drive case numbers as low as possible with harsh restrictions, to one where outbreaks are controlled with public health measures such as testing and tracing.
However opposition parties have urged her to accelerate plans to ease curbs in the city.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said Glasgow firms had been "struggling to survive" under the current restrictions, saying the government's approach to business needed a "complete overhaul".
And Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said there needed to be "urgent action that gives a proper route map, an exit plan, for the city of Glasgow", warning that trust between public and politicians could break down.
He said: "I think there is a real risk that that level of communication and public trust and confidence is at risk of breaking in terms of what is happening in the city of Glasgow."
