SNP discussing formal cooperation deal with Greens
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been discussing a formal cooperation agreement with the Scottish Greens.
The BBC understands the SNP and Greens have decided in principle to work together in this parliamentary session.
It is thought a full coalition deal is unlikely but that ministerial jobs for Green MSPs have not been ruled out.
Any arrangement is expected to go beyond "confidence and supply", where Greens would back the government in exchange for policy concessions.
The details of any agreement have yet to be finalised and would need to be hammered out in the summer.
The SNP won 64 seats in the Holyrood election - one short of a majority - and Ms Sturgeon would have a stable majority if she could also rely on the seven Scottish Green MSPs.
A Green source has told the BBC that they will enter formal talks with an open mind and seek to push the SNP to go further on climate action.
But they stressed that there was still a lot of discussion to be had.
It is thought that a potential model for cooperation could be New Zealand - where Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party governs with Greens in two ministerial posts. The two parties have agreed a limited number of policy priorities.
The talks emerged ahead of Ms Sturgeon setting out her government's plans for its first 100 days in office.
She is expected to reiterate that recovering from the Covid pandemic will be the "immediate priority", as well as tackling climate change.
Child poverty and equality are also expected to feature, as well as further detail on plans to establish a new national care service.
Ms Sturgeon is also expected to repeat her pledge to hold an independence referendum once the pandemic is over.
This is not a done deal yet but both sides clearly think a formal cooperation agreement is possible.
Weeks of hard bargaining lie ahead as the two sides prepare to enter formal talks.
The SNP will want to maximise the range of areas where they are guaranteed Green support in parliament.
In exchange, the Greens will want to push Nicola Sturgeon to go further and faster in key policy areas like tackling climate change.
With 64 SNP votes and seven from the Greens a cooperation agreement between the two parties would give the Scottish government a very comfortable majority.
That would protect them from ambush in confidence votes, at budget time and when passing other key pieces of legislation.
It would also underline the majority that exists at Holyrood for another independence referendum.
But if they stop short of a full coalition, there would be areas where the Greens could still vote against the government it otherwise supports.