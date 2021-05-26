Scotland's papers: 'Clean-up killer' and Sturgeon issues vaccine plea

Scotland's papers: 'Clean-up killer' and Sturgeon issues vaccine pleaPublished2 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightDaily Recordimage captionThe Daily Record leads with the conviction of former prison officer Ross Willox for the murder of his "old friend" Emma Faulds. The paper reports he was captured on CCTV buying bleach after the killing in April 2019.image copyrightScottish Sun image captionThe Scottish Sun also leads with the verdict in the Emma Faulds murder trial and highlights another key piece of evidence. The jury was told that soil found on boots owned by Willox was a 92% match for mud at the remote spot where the body was recovered.image copyrightMetroimage captionThe Metro leads with a statement from Emma Faulds' family in which they highlighted the fact her killer "was supposed to be her friend". Her body was recovered in a forest in Dumfries and Galloway six weeks after the murder.image copyrightThe iimage captionThe i focuses on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's call for people to treat the Covid vaccine as their "civic duty". During a media briefing on Tuesday she revealed Scotland is still on track to give first jabs to everyone by the end of July, meaning the entire population could be vaccinated by the end of September.image copyrightScottish Daily Mail image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail also leads with the first minister's appeal, which it said is designed to pile pressure on "jab refuseniks". Ms Sturgeon said the vaccine rollout could prevent future lockdowns and see Scotland in level zero within weeks.image copyrightThe Scotsman image captionThe Scotsman says the first minister is moving away from a "maximum suppression" strategy to combat the Covid crisis. The paper says the number of people in hospital and intensive care, rather than case numbers alone, will dictate the public health response to the virus.image copyrightThe Heraldimage captionNicola Sturgeon's "cautious optimism" over the Covid picture in Glasgow features on the front page of The Herald. The paper also features a picture of campaigners taking the knee outside the Scottish parliament in tribute to George Floyd on the first anniversary of his murder.image copyrightDaily Telegraphimage caption"Sturgeon paves the way to full reopening" is the headline in the Daily Telegraph. The paper reports the vaccination programme has driven down the number of Covid-related hospitalisations.image copyrightThe Times image captionThe Times features a picture of the prime minister out and about on a run with his dog, Dilyn. The paper reports that the coming weeks "will bring record-breaking numbers" when it comes to vaccinations - with all those aged over 30 eligible in England from today - which it says is "adding to optimism that restrictions can end as planned" from 21 June.image copyrightScottish Daily Expressimage captionThe Scottish Daily Express reports BBC chiefs have refused to rule out showing clips of Martin Bashir's 1995 Panorama interview with Princess Diana, despite a plea from the Duke of Cambridge.image copyrightThe National image caption"SNP unveil blueprint for fairer Scotland" is the headline in The National. The paper said the plan will include drugs reform, land tax and "wiping out poverty".image copyrightEdinburgh Evening Newsimage captionThe Edinburgh News features a picture of world champion boxer Josh Taylor's triumphant homecoming to Prestonpans after his historic win in the US on Saturday.image copyrightEvening Telegraph image captionAccording to the Evening Telegraph, Dundee thief Dean Small yelled: “Oh my god I’ve killed him, Oh my god, he’s dead”, after his accomplice died in a crash during a high-speed police chase. The paper reports Andrew King was killed in the crash on 5 January last year.image copyrightGlasgow Timesimage captionA call from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar for Glasgow to have a "lockdown exit plan" makes the front page of the Glasgow Times.image copyrightEvening Expressimage captionA teenager's military dream is under threat after he was convicted of a "megaphone race hate tirade", reports the Evening Express.image copyrightThe Courierimage captionThe Courier leads with the conviction of a former Masterchef contestant for a domestic assault.image copyrightPress and Journal image captionThe Press and Journal features a dramatic picture of a "horror crash" on the A82 which has led to the arrest of a man.image copyrightDaily Star image captionAnd physicist Prof Brian Cox appears as a hologram on the front page of the Daily Star, which alerts readers to fears that "everything we know about the universe could be wrong".