A month after unlocking, many libraries are closed
By Morag Kinniburgh
BBC News Scotland
- Published
A month since the biggest raft of Covid restrictions were eased, more than a quarter of Scotland's libraries are still closed.
Despite being allowed to open, 123 public libraries remain locked and some have not opened their doors in more than a year.
Many areas only offer reduced or remote services like click and collect.
Now the Scottish Library & Information Council (SLIC) says there is concern some services may never reopen.
The organisation believes libraries will play a vital role helping some of society's most vulnerable people recover from the pandemic.
In the Scottish Borders, a phased reopening does not start until mid-August.
In Glasgow, there have been local protests in areas with no reopening dates and service providers insist they're trying to find permanent solutions for these communities.
SLIC says local authorities have a statutory duty to provide these services and it argues libraries will help people back into work and education and out of social isolation.
At a city centre library in Edinburgh, librarian Tessa Storr explains how you can book a slot for some services, but others are not available yet. They are not allowed to hold group sessions.
She said: "For people who use libraries to help them claim benefits, find work, with translations or education the loss of library services, in some cases since the first lockdown, it has been tough."
Michelle McRobbie, 43, trained as a nurse with a science background and is now looking for work.
She said: "It was really difficult because the library was somewhere I'd go to get out the house and to use the computers, and to sit and read and maybe meet other people. And I used some of the other library services like the CV doctor.''
She added: "Not having access to printers and scanners has been kind of difficult in applying for jobs because although a lot of them are online, some of them still want a paper form that you've printed and actually physically signed rather than electronically signed.. so that's why I'm here today''
Latest figures released by SLIC show patchy provision of these services across Scotland.
In Glasgow there have been local protests over fears several libraries won't ever reopen, although service provider Glasgow Life insists it's working on temporary and permanent solutions for these communities.
Pamela Tulloch, SLIC chief executive said: ''Certain members of the public are very nervous that their libraries wont be coming back. They have been closed in a lot of cases since march 2020 and that's a long time for what is Scotland's most popular public service to be out of commission in a local venue.
''I think libraries have been extremely resilient throughout the pandemic and the public have been very supportive of their libraries so I'd be very surprised, if, once we finally get beyond this time, most libraries have not come back''.
A pop up library was launched in East Lothian this week because the existing village library could not be made Covid compliant.
Becky Fleming, 33, and her two year-old daughter say it's been hard without services like pre-school group literacy sessions.
She said: "We've missed book bug sessions for socialising, singing, rhyming its really important for their development and reading books and meeting other children. "
Some libraries have been turned into Covid test centres. Others need structural work done before they can reopen. But the SLIC thinks local authorities have a statutory obligation to provide library services.
A spokeswoman for Glasgow Life said: "Of the 33 public libraries in Glasgow, 19 are currently open, with four more due to reopen in June, and another four due to reopen in August/September.
"We have announced reopening dates for the vast majority of libraries. Some venues such as Maryhill and Whiteinch need significant investment and we are exploring how to deliver a permanent solution for these communities while working to provide temporary library services in the meantime.
"Barmulloch Library is co-located with the community centre which is being used as a vaccination centre and the building also needs refurbished. Couper Library can't accommodate social distancing for people with accessibility needs and the Gallery of Modern Art Library can't meet social distancing requirements."
Scottish Borders Council and Live Borders said they recognised how much customers, communities and visitors value their services, which range from swimming pools to museums.
They said a mobile library service would begin from 31 May.