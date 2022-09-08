In pictures: The Queen's life in Scotland
- Published
Queen Elizabeth often spoke of her "deep and abiding affection" for Scotland and recalled the "many happy memories" that she and Prince Philip had shared.
As a young princess she spent a lot of time north of the border, either with her parents at Balmoral or her maternal grandparents at Glamis Castle in Angus.
After she became Queen in 1952, she maintained the tradition of holidaying at Balmoral - as well as performing a range of official duties across Scotland.