In pictures: The Queen's life in Scotland

A Young Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II stands on a bridge in the Glamis Castle in Scotland, where both princesses grew up.Getty Images
A young Princess Elizabeth stands on a bridge at Glamis Castle in Angus, where she spent time with her mother's parents

Queen Elizabeth often spoke of her "deep and abiding affection" for Scotland and recalled the "many happy memories" that she and Prince Philip had shared.

As a young princess she spent a lot of time north of the border, either with her parents at Balmoral or her maternal grandparents at Glamis Castle in Angus.

After she became Queen in 1952, she maintained the tradition of holidaying at Balmoral - as well as performing a range of official duties across Scotland.

Princess Elizabeth arrives in Scotland for a holiday in 1930
Princess Elizabeth (centre) with her mother, father and cousin Diana at Glamis Castle in 1931
Princess Elizabeth with her grandparents King George V and Queen Mary on the way back to Balmoral after attending church at nearby Crathie in September 1932
Princess Elizabeth (right) watching a spinner at work in a Scottish Highland village in 1938
Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret waiting at Ballater Station in 1946
Princess Elizabeth dances with her fiance, Philip Mountbatten, in public for the first time at a ball at the Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh, in July 1947
The Royal Family during a visit to Balmoral Castle in 1951. Princess Elizabeth is with her children Prince Charles (left) and Princess Anne.
Queen Elizabeth with her children Charles and Anne at Balmoral in 1952
Queen Elizabeth outside the City Chambers in Glasgow during a Coronation Tour of Scotland in 1953
Queen Elizabeth during a Youth Rally at Hampden Park in Glasgow as part of her visit to Scotland in June 1953
The Queen prepares to visit the coal face at Rothes Colliery in Kirkcaldy in July 1953
President Eisenhower with the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral Castle in September 1959
The Queen at the launch of the ocean liner QE2 in Clydebank in 1967
Queen Elizabeth presents a gold medal at Meadowbank Stadium in Edinburgh during the 1970 Commonwealth Games
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in a field with some Highland cattle at Balmoral in 1972
The Queen with the Queen Mother, Princess Diana and Prince Charles at the Braemar Games in 1982
The Queen at an event in Glasgow in July 1983.
The Queen with parents of victims of the Lockerbie disaster
The Queen and Princess Anne at Dunblane Primary School, where 16 children and their teacher were killed by a gunman
After attending a private service at Crathie Church, the Queen and the Royal family stop to look at floral tributes left for Princess Diana, at the gates of Balmoral Castle, in September 1997
Queen Elizabeth sits with Presiding officer Sir David Steel (right), First Minister Donald Dewar (second left) and Prince Philip (far left), at the close of the ceremony for the new Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh in 1999
The Queen greets wellwishers during her visit to Duthie Park in Aberdeen to mark her Golden Jubilee tour in 2002
French President Jacques Chirac and UK's Prime Minister Tony Blair join Queen Elizabeth for the G8 summit dinner hosted in Gleneagles in 2005
Queen Elizabeth attends the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on 12 July 2010
Queen Elizabeth meets delegates and athletes on a visit to the Athletes' Village during day one of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow
The Queen and Prince Philip with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on board the steam locomotive 'Union of South Africa' on the day the Queen became Britain's longest reigning monarch in 2015
The Queen travels on a steam train to inaugurate the Scottish Borders Railway
The Queen meets construction workers during the official opening ceremony for the Queensferry Crossing in 2017
Queen Elizabeth attends the official opening of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in 2021
The Queen attends the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in June 2022
Queen Elizabeth waits in the drawing room at Balmoral before receiving new prime minister Liz Truss for an audience on 6 September 2022

