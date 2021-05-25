Scotland's papers: Thousands of jab no-shows and foreign travel plea

Scotland's papers: Thousands of jab no-shows and foreign travel pleaPublished11 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Glasgow Times is one of several papers leading on missed appointments at a mass vaccination centre in the city. Around half of scheduled appointments were missed over the weekend, the paper reports, with the health board launching an investigation into the matter.image captionThe number of no-shows were in the "thousands", according to The Herald. The paper says the Hydro has the minimum capacity to vaccinate around 4,000 people per day with the ability to stretch to 10,000 per day.image captionThe Telegraph quotes Paul Sweeney, the Glasgow Labour MSP, saying that "flaws" in Scotland's system for booking appointments via GP registration were being exposed. Young people age 18-29 - who the government describe as "particularly mobile" - have instead been encouraged to register for their appointment by text, the paper says.image captionThe Scotsman carries the same story, highlighting comments from opposition politicians who said the figures were "particularly worrying" as Glasgow is the only area of Scotland under level three Covid restrictions. Scottish Conservative health spokeswoman Annie Wells has called for further transparency from the government on the issue.image captionThe Daily Record carries the deputy first minister's plea to avoid foreign travel after the first flight from Scotland to a "green list" country landed in Portugal on Monday. Helpfully, the paper also features its week-long series on "stunning" staycations.image captionAsda and the AA are among the UK companies "sold off to private equity in a high-risk 'pandemic plundering' spree", the Scottish Daily Mail reports. It says 123 firms have been "bought up by the predators" since the start of the pandemic, and 19 more deals are due to take place.image captionA poll of medical professionals found that 70% were seeing patients with "more serious and advanced" cancers than usual, according to The Times. The paper says experts have warned that 7,000 people are living with undiagnosed cancer because of the pandemic.image captionThe i features an unusual crop of the prime minister's ex-aide Dominic Cummings, who it reports is "expected to reveal turbulence at the heart of government" when he gives his long-awaited and much-trailed evidence on the government's handling of the pandemic to Parliament on Wednesday.image captionA man has admitted killing a schoolgirl after buying her alcohol and abandoning her on Edinburgh's Calton Hill, reports the Edinburgh Evening News. Ewan Fulton, who was 18 at the time, bit and throttled Mhari O'Neill, 15, before leaving her on 7 December 2018.image captionNicola Sturgeon has been urged to review the Scottish government's approval of a 6,000 capacity fan zone on Glasgow Green during Euro 2020 matches, according to the Scottish Daily Express. The paper says critics are concerned that city bars may not benefit to the same extent as a result of the planned zone.image captionThe Press and Journal leads with "quick thinking" school pupils who reported a drug dealer to police after he tried to supply them with what he claimed to be Valium.image captionSNP and Green politicians in Scotland have criticised Home Secretary Priti Patel for her position on immigration enforcement raids - or "dawn raids". It comes after hundreds of people gathered in the city earlier this month to prevent the removal of two men by immigration enforcement officials.image captionUK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has promised sanctions against Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, the Metro reports - calling the diversion of the flight over a supposed bomb threat "a danger to civilian flights everywhere".image captionThe Scottish Sun claims that Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock is "distraught" after thieves stole an engagement ring it says was worth £40,000.image captionA teaching union president makes the front page of The Courier after she said the pressures on Scotland's education system is putting it "on the verge of crisis".image captionThe Evening Express leads with a police investigation into multiple car blazes, as well as evidence heard in an FAI into the death of council worker William Black. The tipper truck driver who accidentally reversed over Mr Black has criticised Aberdeenshire Council for not sharing its health and safety handbook with him, the paper reports.image captionThe Evening Express says Dundee FC's success will be a "boost for the city" - the Dens Park side took a 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock, guaranteeing themselves a return to Scotland's highest league after a two-year absence.image captionAnd the Daily Star of Scotland says anyone wondering what is going on with the weather should look to Greenland. Its conclusion was reached after "an exhaustive 30-second investigation", it adds.