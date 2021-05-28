BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 21 - 28 May

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 21 and 28 May.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image copyrightAlan Bruce
image captionFall fowl: Alan Bruce captured the magnificent moment this gannet was diving at North Berwick.
image copyrightAlex Grant
image captionJewel in the crown: Alex Grant had a lovely walk to the Queen's Well at Invermark.
image copyrightAlly Rule
image captionAll bark and no bite: Ally Rule came across this giant sequoia in the grounds of Coul House in Contin while celebrating her sister-in-law’s 50th birthday.
image copyrightCharlie West
image captionCirrusly beautiful: Charlie West, who took this picture from Newhaven in Edinburgh, said: "You can see the bridges faintly in the background."
image copyrightClive Turner
image captionBird's eye view: Clive Turner could not believe he was able to get so close to this Shag at the Swan Pond at Culzean Castle.
image copyrightDavid Dowson
image captionThe pecking order: David Dowson captured this blackbird collecting grubs and insects in his garden in Langbank.
image copyrightDavid Hamilton
image captionBee-witching: David Hamilton managed to capture this incredibly close up picture of a bee resting one early morning this week in Ruchill park in Glasgow.
image copyrightDerek Brown
image captionRooting for you: Derek Brown says this is his favourite tree in Stow in the Scottish Borders.
image copyrightFrank Urban
image captionCry me a litter: Frank Urban was shocked at the amount of rubbish this swan was living in at Auchinstarry Quarry, Croy.
image copyrightGareth Strang
image captionBotany plants lately? Gareth Strang has enjoyed watching this hosta plant growing in his garden in Larbert.
image copyrightGavin Scott
image captionKill two birds with the one bath: Gavin Scott caught these wood pigeons enjoying some al fresco bathing in Kirkcudbright, saying "We need a bigger bath."
image copyrightGeoff Smith
image captionWhat UV is what you get: Geoff Smith captured this magnificent sunset over the Arran hills from his garden in Brodick.
image copyrightGerry Connor
image captionA dark horse: Gerry Connor caught this serene moment in Old Kilpatrick.
image copyrightGrant Downie
image captionIt's a dog's life: 10-month-old Great Dane, Wilbur, holding puppy Rufus at Lamlash on the Isle of Arran, with a protective paw. Picture by Grant Downie
image copyrightIan White
image captionNot your average run of the mill flock: Ian White saw this old threshing mill between Ballater and Braemar.
image copyrightJen Mackay
image captionHeat wave: Jen Mackay said they had the whole beach to themselves at Roseisle.
image copyrightJohn Paterson
image captionOn the rocks: John Paterson was at Duncansby Head, Caithnesss - the most northerly point of the mainland - this week.
image copyrightDavid J M Coleman
image captionFree as a bird: A gannet taking off after diving into Cable Bay on Colonsay, picture by David J M Coleman.
image copyrightKenny Barr
image captionSneak a beak: Kenny Barr took this picture at Glencoe Lochan, Ballachulish, with the Pap of Glencoe in the background.
image copyrightLiam Shand
image captionGet over it: Liam Shand took this beautiful picture of the old packhorse bridge, Carrbridge.
image copyrightNeil Easton
image captionI don't give a hoot: Neil Easton and his wife said they left this baby Tawny owl alone when they came across it in Burnturk in Fife.
image copyrightMartin Welch
image captionNothing to write home about: Martin Welch admired the view at Broadford Bay on the Isle of Skye.
image copyrightRobert Klaus
image captionTunnel vision: Robert Klaus was only looking forward when he came across this scene on a coastal path in East Lothian.
image copyrightRory McEwan
image captionBridge the light fantastic: Rory McEwan captured a magical light at the bridges in Queensferry.
image copyrightScott Innes
image captionHarnest in: Scott Innes saw this seagull nesting on a Tornado fighter statue at The Enterprise Park at Forres.
image copyrightStewart Marshall
image captionIn plane sight: Stewart Marshall captured this final approach by plane into Barra over some Caribbean-esque beaches.
image copyrightRichard Taylor
image captionWalking a thin line: Slackliner Jack O’ Keefe enjoys an evening wobble at the John Muir Country Park in Dunbar. Picture by Richard Taylor.
image copyrightAllan Pettigrew
image captionOh buoy, what a sight: Allan Pettigrew managed to capture the V&A and the Discovery all in one picture.
image copyrightJoyce Grieves
image captionNuts about you: This red squirrel at Findo Gask near Perth made Joyce Grieves' day.
image copyrightKenny Barr
image captionLike a duck to water: A mum and her brood at Glencoe Lochan. Picture by Kenny Barr.
image copyrightRyo Yanagida
image captionFields of gold: PhD student Ryo Yanagida took this golden picture of rapeseed just south of St Andrews.
image copyrightAnna Martin
image captionBird on a wire: Anna Martin managed to get unusually close to this Swallow in her village of Dewartown.
image copyrightMelissa McCulloch
image captionMelissa McCulloch was quite taken by this crab sculpture at Culzean Castle.
image copyrightNiall Fraser
image captionHidden gem: Niall Fraser found the Dukes Monument in Chatelherault Country Park, Hamilton.
image copyrightBrian Colston
image captionBad hair day: Tufty the red squirrel was photographed at Cluny House Gardens in Falkirk by Brian Colston.
image copyrightLindsay McClure
image captionGoosebumps: Lindsay McClure took this delightful picture of baby geese peaking out from behind their mum’s wings in South Queensferry.
image copyrightAndy Robertson
image captionCrocodile rock: Andy Robertson discovered this reptilian-looking stone formation on an early morning jog on Lossiemouth West beach.
image copyrightTom Kelly
image captionFlying the nest: Tom Kelly saw this young jackdaw tentatively finding its balance as it ventured out into the big wide world - its sibling can be seen looking on from the safety of the nest in Edinburgh.
image copyrightJacki Gordon
image captionBirds of a feather: Jacki Gordon took this incredible picture of gulls in Glasgow.
image copyrightMark Sutherland
image captionIn the pink: Mark Sutherland took this beautiful shot of a house between Dingwall and Evanton.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics