Scotland's papers: Glasgow left in limbo and Diana interview fallout

Scotland's papers: Glasgow left in limbo and Diana interview falloutPublished21 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Herald reports that Glasgow is to remain under level three Covid restrictions for at least a further week amid concern over rising number of cases. It says the city has been "left in limbo". First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said cases were continuing to rise in Glasgow despite "extensive public health measures" being deployed across the city, including enhanced testing and vaccination in the areas with the highest rates of Covid.image captionThe Scotsman says that the decision has left Glasgow as the only place in the UK where alcohol cannot be served indoors, adding that hospitality businesses are pleading for help.image captionThe i reports that the city is "stuck in lockdown", despite the efforts to bring transmission under control. The paper points out that as well as restrictions on hospitality, Glaswegians are also not able to visit people inside their homes.image captionThe fallout from the report into the BBC's 1995 Martin Bashir interview with Princess Diana continues to lead several front pages. According to the Daily Telegraph, ministers are considering plans for a new BBC board made up of former journalists to oversee editorial output and complaints about its coverage. It comes as the corporation is under pressure to explain why Bashir was rehired in 2016 as a correspondent "despite the huge shadow that hung over him", the paper adds.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail reports that Earl Spencer, Diana's brother, has written to the Met Police asking them to investigate the BBC over the interview. The paper says it will "dramatically intensify" the pressure on the Met for a full probe, and calls it "one of the worst crises" in the BBC's history. The Met has promised to assess any new evidence in the report.image captionMartin Bashir is the focus of the Daily Record's front page too. The paper has spoken to the ex-wife of footballer George Best, who was the subject of a documentary Bashir made in 2000 as he was treated for chronic liver damage. Alex Best claims she felt manipulated by the journalist.image captionPrince Harry is pictured on the front of several papers taking part in a type of therapy session during an appearance on a television series about mental health with host Oprah Winfrey. The Sun says Prince Charles was left "deeply hurt" by some of the things that Harry said in the interview, including his family's unwillingness to talk about the death of Diana and how he was expected to "suffer" in silence.image captionThe impact of Prince Harry's interview on the Royal Family also makes the front of the Daily Express. The paper calls his comments an "attack" and claims it "may have deepened the family rift beyond repair".image captionThe Times leads with Prince Harry's comments, in particular him saying how he was willing to use drink and drugs to try and deal with his mother's death. "I thought my family would help," he said. "But every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect." The paper also reports that the BBC's licence fee could be cut or frozen for the next five years after a senior government source said its reputation had been "tarnished".image captionThe Daily Star suggests Harry's interview was a "bombshell". Rather than naming the prince, it calls him a "shy bloke" and censors part of his face - poking fun at the prince's difficult relationship with the tabloid press.image captionThe National newspaper has obtained a letter signed by politicians from different parties to the Home Office, which claims people in Scotland do not support the UK government's immigration polices, including carrying out "dawn raids".image captionA 76-year-old woman has died in a one vehicle crash in the Stockbridge area, the Edinburgh Evening News reports. Emergency services were called to the scene at Saxe Coburg Place at about 10:00 on Friday. The woman was the driver and only person in the car.image captionAccording to the Evening Express, a carer stole from older people and those with disabilities.image captionAngry residents have accused the Eusebi's Deli in Glasgow's west end of putting "eyesore" seating outside, according to the Glasgow Times.image captionThe Courier reports that a former Ladbrokes boss drunkenly drove off in a kebab shop delivery driver's car while on a night out in Perth. The paper added that Kenny Alexander, 52, was "mortified" when he appeared at court on Friday.image captionThe Weekend Evening Telegraph also carries the story about the bookmakers' boss. It calls the incident "madness".image captionThe Press and Journal reports that an Elgin dad has been inundated with support after launching a campaign to create a safe place for kids to play football. He wants to transform a park which is "riddled with needles and dog mess", according to the paper.