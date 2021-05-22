Covid vaccination certificates hit by security glitch
The Scottish government has said it is working to rectify a security flaw which could allow people to edit Covid vaccination status certificates.
People in Scotland travelling to a foreign country can download the vaccination status forms from the NHS Scotland Portal.
They show the dates of vaccinations and which jabs were given to an individual.
But a security glitch means personal details can be altered using popular computer software programmes.
BBC Scotland was able to download a certificate and edit it to include a false name and the address of the BBC's Glasgow headquarters.
A Scottish government spokeswoman confirmed the security glitch, saying: "We are looking into rectifying this issue.
"This is an interim solution and records of vaccination status will be replaced by digital Covid Status Certificates in the summer, which will include vaccination and testing data to be used for outbound international travel.
"The measures are intended to ease the burden on the NHS by removing the need for people to ask their GP for a status record."
There are currently no countries requiring vaccination status documents to travel but restrictions can change quickly.
Public health officials previously said this digital scheme would mean Scotland was "ready to join" an international vaccination passport programme.
People have been advised to request the certificate if they are due to travel in the next 21 days.
The Scottish system differs from that being used in England where an NHS app - separate from its contact tracing app - can show vaccine status if enabled by a GP.
Covid status certificates have been trialled in England since mid-April.
The UK government previously said such a scheme could have an important role to play both domestically and internationally and was "likely to become a feature of our lives until the pandemic recedes".