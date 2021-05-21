Covid in Scotland: Glasgow to be only Scottish area in level three
- Published
Glasgow is to remain under level three Covid restrictions for at least a further week amid concern over rising number of cases.
But Moray will be downgraded from level three to level two from midnight - with all of Scotland's other areas remaining in their current levels.
This will include East Renfrewshire, which has a higher number of cases per head of population than Glasgow.
It means Glasgow will be the only area under level three restrictions.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said cases were continuing to rise in Glasgow despite "extensive public health measures" being deployed across the city, including enhanced testing and vaccination in the areas with the highest rates of Covid.
These have been particularly targeted in the G41 and G42 postcode areas in the southside of the city.
And she said public health experts were "fairly certain" that the increase was being driven by the so-called Indian variant of the virus.
Glasgow was recording 71 new cases per 100,000 of the population a week ago - with that figure having now risen to 112.
And while some of the rise in confirmed cases can be attributed to increased testing in the city, Ms Sturgeon said the positivity rate had also increased over the past week from 3.1% to 4%.
She added: "We don't think that we have turned the corner in Glasgow yet.
"We are confident the major public health interventions under way will be effective and they will bring the virus back under control, but our judgement is that they need a bit longer to do that.
"We also think we need a bit more time to be more confident than we are just now that vaccination will stop the rising case numbers today becoming sharply rising hospital and severe illness numbers a couple of weeks from now".
However, there was better news for Moray - which had been the only other area of the country in level three of Scotland's five-tier system of restrictions.
It will be moving down to level two from midnight after the infection rate fell from 98 new cases per 100,000 to just 37 over the past week.
And East Renfrewshire will remain in level two despite having seen an average of 118 new cases per 100,000 people over the past week.
Ms Sturgeon said this was because the overall number of cases in East Renfrewshire - which borders Glasgow - was significantly smaller than its larger neighbour, with only 17 on Thursday compared to 166 in Glasgow.
And she said many more of the cases in East Renfrewshire could be traced to specific household clusters than in Glasgow.
The first minister said it was felt that specific targeted measures would help to keep Covid rates in the area under control, and urged residents to co-operate with the increased testing and vaccination that had been put in place.
A further 414 new coronavirus cases have been recorded across the country in the past 24 hours - but no deaths.
There were 81 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down two from the previous day, and of these four people were in intensive care, down one from the day before.
So far 3,820,251 people in Scotland have received the first dose of a Covid vaccination.
What's allowed in different Covid levels?
Under level three restrictions, groups of six people from two households can meet in cafés, pubs and restaurants. However, alcohol can only be served outdoors.
And six people from six households can meet outside. But, you cannot visit people in their homes.
Under level two restrictions, which East Renfrewshire is currently in, pubs and restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol inside until 22:30, and limited numbers of people can socialise indoors.
Social distancing during meetings indoors or in private gardens is no longer required in levels one and two.
Cinemas, theatres, concert halls, music venues, comedy clubs and bingo halls can reopen with restrictions.
