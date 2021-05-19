Scots travelling abroad can access vaccine certificates
People in Scotland travelling to a foreign country will now be able to access a vaccine certificate, the Scottish government has confirmed.
Only those travelling to foreign countries which require a record of vaccination status can download their certificate from an NHS portal.
It can also be requested in the post via a Freephone Covid Status Helpline.
There are currently no countries requiring vaccination status to travel but restrictions can change quickly.
