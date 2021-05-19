Covid: Three deaths in Scotland linked to vaccine
Three deaths in Scotland have been linked to adverse effects from Covid-19 vaccines.
National Records of Scotland (NRS) said the effects had been recorded as the "underlying cause" in each of the three deaths, which were before 30 April.
More than 2.8 million people had received at least a first dose of the vaccine by that date.
The NRS also reported that 10,109 deaths have been registered where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.
Six deaths were registered between 10 May and 16 May, a decrease of one death from the previous week.
The latest monthly figures from the NRS also show that post Covid-19 conditions - including "long Covid" - were mentioned on 11 death certificates in the period from March 2020 to April 2021.