Scottish house prices see biggest rise in 14 years
- Published
The price of homes in Scotland rose in the year to March by nearly 11%, according to official figures.
Data from the Office for National Statistics shows the average house was being sold for nearly £167,000.
Pent-up demand after lockdowns has helped fuel the highest price inflation for 14 years - up from 8.3% in the year to February.
There has been even faster price growth in the north of England, but much less in London.
In Scotland, the number of transactions in the first three months of the year was up by nearly half on the start of last year.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the pandemic may have caused buyers to "reassess" their housing preferences, with the average price of detached properties in the UK rising faster than flats.
This may reflect buyers seeking more space and garden, with less need to be near the office if they intend to continue working from home.
Those who have continued to earn have also been saving.