Covid in Scotland: Glasgow case rate continues to rise
- Published
The number of Covid infections is continuing to rise in Glasgow, with weekly case rates now higher than 100 per 100,000 people.
Latest Public Health Scotland figures for 14 May show the city rate is 100.3, with indications it may rise further.
The area remains in level three, while much of the rest of Scotland moves to level two or level one.
The rate in neighbouring East Renfrewshire is 86.9, well above the level two threshold.
However, that council area, which is to the south of the city, has been put down to level two restrictions where indoor visits are now allowed.
The number of weekly cases per 100,000 people is a key indicator for the Scottish government when judging what level of restrictions an area should be under.
Other measures include the percentage of positive tests - or positivity rate - predicted pressure on local NHS services and consideration of other harms that could be caused by lockdown measures.
There are now four council areas in Scotland with case rates higher than the level two threshold of 50.
Two of them - Glasgow and Moray - have been held at level two restrictions. Moray's rate for the 14 May was 55.2, but the rate now appears to be falling.
Midlothian has a rate of 55.2, with indications it is rising.