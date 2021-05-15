Indian variant sparks three point turn on Covid restrictions

Indian variant sparks three point turn on Covid restrictionsPublished6 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scottish government announcing that Glasgow and Moray will stay in level three of Covid restrictions dominates many of the front pages. The Scotsman tells how the move had been expected in Moray, after a recent spike in cases. But the Glasgow decision followed increasing concerns over an Indian variant of the virus which has been detected in the south of the city.image captionThe Scottish Sun says the first minister has "slammed the brakes on lockdown" in the two areas. The decision means nearly 730,000 people in Glasgow and Moray will not move down to level two for a minimum of seven days.image captionThe Daily Record says one of the "driving factors" for keeping Glasgow in level three was the news that at least six people who have already been vaccinated against coronavirus are being treated in hospital for the new Indian variant.image captionThe Daily Telegraph describes Nicola Sturgeon's announcement as a last-minute blow for the hospitality industry. Pubs and restaurants had been preparing for a huge boost from Monday, when it had been proposed that alcohol would be allowed to be served indoors.image captionThe Daily Express also focuses on the impact on the embattled hospitality industry. It says business leaders in Glasgow told how they were "crushed" by the news that Glasgow would stay in the higher level of restrictions for at least another week.image captionThe Times says health experts fear Scotland "is losing control" of the Indian variant of the virus. The paper says Ms Sturgeon took the decision to effectively maintain travel restrictions in the two areas after Glasgow overtook Moray as the country's virus "hotspot".image captionThe Daily Mail leads with the number of people directly affected by the "lockdown limbo" in Glasgow and Moray - a figure estimated to be nearly 730,000. The paper says Ms Sturgeon "slammed the brakes on" amid growing fears over the Indian mutation of the Covid virus.image captionThe Courier leads with one of the knock-on effects of the ongoing situation in Glasgow being confirmation that no fans will be allowed at the Scottish Cup final. St Johnstone and Hibs had been expecting their showpiece game to be played in front of 600 fans at Hampden Park next Saturday.image captionThe Press and Journal says Highland Council is being urged to stake a claim for its share of the UK government's so-called Levelling Up funds for firms affected by the pandemic. Officials have said they are still commissioning research so as to "better lobby for their case".image captionThe Glasgow Times says the decision to "press pause" on the easing of Covid restrictions in Glasgow has been branded "brutal" by businesses in the city. The move means people will not be allowed to drink alcohol inside Glasgow pubs and restaurants, while cinemas, snooker halls and stadiums will also remain closed on Monday.image captionThe Herald says dental leaders in Scotland have demanded an investigation into claims that pharmacists "rigged NHS booking systems" to make sure they got the most lucrative Covid vaccinator shifts. It is alleged a group of eight employees used computer bots to book multiple shifts at the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow as soon as they were advertised.image captionThe Herald leads with Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf saying the UK government "is incapable of delivering an immigration system that reflects Scotland's values of compassion and dignity". It follows a mass protest in Glasgow on Thursday, after Home Office officials tried to detain two Indian nationals.image captionThe Edinburgh news leads with health board figures showing NHS Lothian has delivered nearly 650,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.image captionTh Evening Express leads with fears that children have been using a works site at Northfield Academy in Aberdeen as a "playground".image captionThe Weekend Telegraph leads with the case of a 33-year-old man who ordered a schoolgirl to hide under his bed as police searched for her.image captionAnd finally, according to the Daily Star, Russia is using a four-year-old story from the paper to warn its people they face a potential invasion from the British Army.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe CourierPress and JournalThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.